Battlefield 2042 trailer details dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Today’s the day. Battlefield 2042 has been announced, and we got our first glimpse at the game during the reveal trailer. Battlefield is out of the early 20th century and is now solidly seated 21 years in the future, taking place in 2042. This time around, you’ll have to battle dynamic storms, environmental hazards, and “total combat freedom” to become the winning team in the up-to-128-player battles. So, what all did we learn today? Let’s take a closer look.

This is the biggest Battlefield ever…and it shows

While all games these days are the “biggest ever” from a studio, DICE and the team at EA went all out with Battlefield 2042. We’re used to massive online games with up to 64 characters, or even more in certain games. However, Battlefield 2042 ups the ante by introducing massive 128-player matches (for PC/Xbox Series/PlayStation 5). These battles will take place on some of the largest maps yet for the game, which all have unique terrain and hazards. Even when playing typical modes like Conquest, the vastness of the maps will now split flags into multiple “zones” of sorts, and to truly conquer that area, you’ll need to hold each flag within the zone.

Dynamic world events pose unique threats to change the way you play

There are multiple different dynamic world events that can happen throughout the maps of Battlefield 2042. These events happen on the fly and are entirely dynamic, meaning that no two experiences will be entirely identical. There will be desert sandstorms in Qatar, rocket launches (or explosions) in the French Guiana Space Center, and even tornadoes in South Korea’s concrete jungles. This adds an all-new way to play in Battlefield 2042, giving this game another interesting feature that sets itself apart from other war games coming out right now.

Battlefield 2042 will be a “live service” as DICE/EA take a new approach to the game

This time around, Dice and EA will be taking a new “live service” approach to the game, where players are given the “services and evolution they have come to expect from modern multiplayer games.” The goal behind this is to keep the “community playing together for years to come.” There will be seasons and season passes bringing new and exciting content to the game each and every year. The paid Battle Pass will generally only include extra visual gear, from what we can find, and the free version of the Battle Pass will have everything that a player will need to enjoy the game. In the first year, there will be four seasons with four Battle Passes, along with just as many new Specialists and more “fresh content.”

10 different specialists all hold unique roles in the game

In Battlefield 2042, there will be 10 total specialists, and each has a unique role to play. Your specialist will have one unique Speciality and Trait, with the rest of your loadout being fully customizable. So far, we have Specialist Webster Macay, Maria Falick, Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, and Wikus “Casper” Van Daele. There are another six specialists to learn about in the coming months, and it’ll be interesting to see what places they hold on the battlefield.

Pricing and availability

There will be a free open beta happening in October, with the game officially launching on October 22. It’ll be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting at $59.99, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version fetching $69.99. PC players will be charged $59.99.

