Garmin is probably best-known for GPS units, but the company has diversified into a wide variety of other product categories. Examples include smartwatches, range finders, fitness equipment, and even backup cameras. Dash cameras is yet another arena that the company has been competing in, and today it has unveiled four upgraded models. Each unit can be controlled using voice, and saved videos are automatically saved to Garmin’s secure online Vault to simplify viewing and sharing your favorite clips. Continue reading to learn more.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

When it comes to compact size, few options can go head-to-head with Garmin Mini 2. Despite being touted as a “car-key-sized dash camera,” this unit is still able to record in full 1080p. The lens also offers a 140-degree field of view, helping to ensure it sees everything you can.

All of Garmin’s new dash cameras can automatically upload content to the company’s secure Vault to simplify sharing and viewing. Videos are stored for 24 hours free of charge, but if you’d like to them held onto for either seven or 30 days, you’ll need to subscribe for $4.99 or $9.99/month, respectively. The new Dash Cam Mini 2 is priced at $129.99. It’s listed at both Amazon and Garmin.

Garmin Dash Cam 47

Stepping up to the Garmin Dash Cam 47 tacks on integrated GPS, while retaining 1080p recording with a 140-degree field of view. While not as small as Mini 2, this unit is quite tiny with measurements that work out to 5.62 cm x 4.05 cm x 2.19 cm. It’s available now for $169.99 and can be purchased from Amazon or Garmin.

Garmin Dash Cam 57

If you’re all about higher-image quality, Garmin Dash Cam 57 will step things up from 1080p to 1440p. Like Dash Cam 47, GPS is integrated. Other notable features found across the entire lineup include alerts for red lights, speed cameras, lane departure, forward collision, and more. There’s not an Amazon listing for this model yet, but it can be ordered from Garmin for $229.99.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W

Last on the list we have Garmin Dash Cam 67W. Outside of the pre-existing Garmin Tandem, this is the company’s top-tier solution. All of the features found in Dash Cam 57 like 1440p recording and GPS are onboard, but you’ll also benefit from an extra-wide 180-degree lens. This unit creeps up to $259.99 and can be purchased from either Amazon or Garmin.

“If you need to prove what happened on the road – look no further than our dash cams. Our new online Vault storage makes it quick and easy to share any saved video clips,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The cameras also grant peace of mind to drivers by introducing new connected features that are essential for monitoring your parked vehicle when you are away and out of sight.”

9to5Toys’ Take

I have yet to climb aboard the dash camera bandwagon, but I’d be lying if I said that the compact form factor of the new Garmin dash cam isn’t starting to work some magic. What it makes up for with a small size, Garmin certainly asks for in cash with a majority of lesser-known competitors coming in at much lower price points. That being said, you tend to get what you pay for, and Garmin has a long track record of shipping high-quality products.

