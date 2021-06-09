Today, the LEGO Group is expanding its collection of fan-inspired creations with the latest Ideas set, a new life-sized typewriter. Delivering the signature design you’d expect from the classic typing instrument, this new 2,079-piece build sports a working typing mechanism to complement its display-worthy details. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO debuts new 2,000-piece working Typewriter

The latest LEGO Ideas set has been in the works for quite some time now, finally becoming an official set after first being confirmed in January 2020. Now nearly a year and a half later, the set is finally rolling out, and it looks like it was worth the wait.

Stacking up to 2,079 pieces, the new LEGO Ideas Typewriter arrives with an olive green exterior reminiscent of the more old-school releases from the 1950s. It has that classic retro appearance that pairs some chromed bricks to add in some extra detail in order to bring the creation to life.

My favorite part has to be the full roster of QWERTY keys that enter as exclusive new printed pieces. It would have been easy for the LEGO Group to just include a sticker sheet to apply in order to nail the retro vibes, but the reliance on printed bricks is certainly appreciated, given the more adult focus of the build.

Alongside just looking the part, the LEGO Group has managed to pack in some added functionality to really sell its upcoming Ideas Typewriter. While you won’t be able to actually crank out papers with the creation, there is a built-in mechanism that can simulate the experience. Typing on the full keyboard layout will trigger the type bar to activate just like it would on the real deal.

And because this is a typewriter, the build includes a copy of a letter written and signed by the chairman of the LEGO Group, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen. Though I doubt that’ll be much of a selling point, even for more hardcore LEGO fans like myself.

The latest addition to the LEGO Ideas collection, the new Typewriter, will be launching next month on July 1. Luckily, LEGO VIP members will be able to score this one a bit early on June 16. It enters with a $199.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

As the latest build inspired by fans, the new LEGO Ideas Typewriter looks to be yet another creation that’ll strike a cord with older builders. Everything from the overall retro-inspired design to working mechanism are quite unique additions to the current LEGO collection, which certainly makes the year-and-a-half wait worth it.

