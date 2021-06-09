Samsung Galaxy S21+ delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low set just once before earlier in the year. Rocking a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the S21+ arrives as one of Samsung’s latest handsets to deliver 5G connectivity and all-day battery life. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 165 customers you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal today, pick up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case and add some extra protection into the mix on your new Galaxy S21+ at $13. This cover wraps your handset in a slim design that has an anti-slip pattern etched into the back for extra grip. It also comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 225 customers so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ features:

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. With a sleek, new design, hyperfast processing and a battery that won’t give out on you when you need it most, Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus smart phone lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way. We know your life moves fast, and there’s a fine line between what makes a moment ordinary and what makes it extraordinary.

