TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp doubles as a 4000mAh lantern, now $26 (Reg. $40)

-
AmazonHome GoodsTaoTronics
Reg. $40 $26

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Touch Sensor Bedside Table Lamp and Portable Lantern for $26 shipped. Regularly up to $40, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the best price we can find. This beside table lamp features a touch sensor along the top to control its 3000 to 3500K color temperature as well as the ability to “browse infinite possibilities of brightness.” However, it also packs a 4000mAh rechargeable battery and a nice handle so you can use it as a lantern around your property, while camping, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

This beside table lamp provides much of the same experience and comes in at $21 Prime shipped. Just be sure to clip the $3 on-page coupon. It doesn’t really double as a lantern-style light the way today’s lead deal does, but it does carry a similar touch control along the top and solid reviews at a lower price point. 

But if you’re looking for something even more intelligent, consider this ongoing deal on the meross Dimmable Color Lamp. It bring HomeKit support into the mix as well as a multi-color setup and is now 30% off at $21 Prime shipped

Plus, you’ll find additional meross gear on sale including its 2-in-1 HomeKit Dual Smart Plugs, the brand’s 3-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug, and even more in our smart home deal hub

More on the TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp:

  • Touch Sensor Bedside Table Lamp: Providing a 3000-3500K color temperature, just lay your finger on the touch sensor panel on the top of the lamp, browse infinite possibilities of brightness to choose from. Enjoy more of a choice with no preset levels to start with.
  • Multifunctional Night Lights And Lantern: As table lamp, it could create a comforting and romantic atmosphere, is ideal for decor and light up your bedroom, living room, office and any corner of household and commercial environments. What’s more, it could be also used for camping, BBQ, Emergency Situations and other Lighting Needs.

