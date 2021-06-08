Save $15 on the 3-outlet meross HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug at a low of under $21

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $20.87 with the code 3EE89SKD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a savings of $15 from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time here, beating the previous Amazon low by $5. Offering three individually-controllable outlets, this smart plug is built to withstand the elements and be used in any outdoor environment. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and even SmartThings, you’ll be able to change its power state with simple voice commands or through smart home automations. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re after something that’s a bit smaller in its design, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers many similar features to the meross model above. However, you won’t find HomeKit compatibility here, and it’s not really made to be used outside. But, at $8 when you clip the on-page coupon, you’re saving quite a bit over today’s main deal and getting a slightly different design.

In the market for other smart home deals? Look no further than our dedicated guide. Just today, we spotted RGB lights for your car, robot vacuum/mop combos, smart locks, and much more. We’re constantly adding to the guide so be sure to bookmark and visit frequently.

More on the meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

