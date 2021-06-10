FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose Frames Alto pair sunglasses with personal speakers at a low of $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

-
New low $99

Bose’s official eBay storefront is offering its Frames Alto Audio Sunglasses for $99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $199 list price and $169 discount right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Bose Frames Alto features miniature Bose speakers hidden in the temples of the sunglasses that produce “rich, immersive sound” while others “hear practically nothing.” I’ve used Bose Frames before and it’s such a unique experience if you’re one who enjoys listening to music while walking around town on a sunny day. You’ll find that we loved the “look and sound” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a full 2-year warranty.

On a tighter budget and don’t need something quite as slick as sunglasses with speakers? Well, you could instead opt for the W1-equipped Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds. Sporting 12-hours of battery life and the ability to sync with all of your iCloud-enabled devices, these are perfect for the Apple-wielding family when it comes time to workout this summer. At just $41 on Amazon, you’re saving nearly 60% over today’s main deal while still scoring a solid piece of audio equipment.

However, those with a higher budget won’t want to miss the AirPods Max deal we just spotted. As something I wear daily, I can attest to the quality presented by Apple in its first over-ear pair of headphones. Normally $549, AirPods Max are a bit on the pricier side of things, though a discount spotted just a few minutes ago drops them to $499, a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This sale likely won’t last long, so do take advantage of it while there’s still time.

More on Bose Frames Alto:

Meet Bose Frames, the first audio sunglasses from Bose. Miniaturized Bose speakers — hidden in the temples — produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing. It’s a revolutionary personal audio experience embedded in a classic design.

