FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Goal Zero launches new Yeti 1000X portable power station with 60W USB-C output, more

-
NewsGoal Zero

After debuting a pair of more affordable offerings last month geared towards off-the-grid smartphone charging and the like, Goal Zero is returning to launch one of its more eagerly-awaited products. As the brand’s latest portable power station, the all-new Yeti 1000X arrives as one of its most versatile releases yet. Armed with a 983Wh battery, there’s also an expansive selection of outputs for powering up all of your gear during camping trips or tailgates. Head below for all of the details.

Goal Zero launches new Yeti 1000X

The latest portable power station from Goal Zero enters to fill a gap in its existing lineup of Yeti releases. There are already some more affordable offerings out there in the X series roster alongside flagship models that pack even more power. Looking to offer a middle ground between those two ends of the pricing spectrum, the new Goal Zero Yeti 1000X has arrived.

Entering with much of the same rugged design that we’ve come to expect from the brand, there’s a rugged exterior that ensures it can keep up with some of the more rugged use cases you’d want a portable power station for. Its internal 983Wh battery is also more than capable of keeping up and pairs with a pretty comprehensive roster of charging ports to keep all of your gear topped off.

Headlining are a pair of AC outlets that can provide a combined 1500W of power or up to 3000W for covering surges. These will come in handy for plugging in any appliance you may need when camping or for powering gear at the tailgate. Goal Zero also has your back for refueling smartphones and the like, as the Yeti 1000X packs a 60W USB-C PD port that’s supplemented by an 18W variant, as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots. You’ll also find a car auxiliary power outlet, as well.

When it comes time to refuel, you’re looking at a few different ways to top things back up. There’s the standard power input, which can replenish the built-in battery in as little as two hours with a 600W input. There’s integration with the rest of Goal Zero lineup of solar panels and the like, which allows you to plug in one of the brand’s solar panels for truly taking the Yeti 1000X off-grid.

Now available to take on all your summer adventures

The all-new Goal Zero Yeti 1000X joins the rest of the brand’s portable power station lineup and is now available for purchase direct from its online storefront. Pricing enters at $1,299.95, delivering a mid-tier offering to sit between the lower-end 500W and more premium 1500X offerings.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While not the most feature-packed offering in Goal Zero’s lineup, its new Yeti 1000X still manages to deliver quite a compelling feature set. Opting for a more balanced approach, the price is more affordable than flagship power stations in the Goal Zero portfolio while still delivering enough juice to satisfy outdoor adventures and off-grid explorers alike.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Goal Zero

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OtterBox intros new ‘industry-first’ Xbox c...
Cricut Maker 3 review: New Smart Materials make craftin...
Incase x BIONIC’s recycled ocean-plastic bags are...
Battlefield 2042 trailer details dynamic events, 128-pl...
Garmin’s upgraded dash cam lineup includes a R...
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons ar...
Nike Father’s Day 2021 gift guide: Golf shoes, ap...
LEGO debuts new 2,000-piece retro Typewriter with worki...
Show More Comments

Related

Goal Zero launches new Venture portable power banks with 30W USB-C and rugged designs

Learn More

Anker’s new Nano II USB-C GaN chargers deliver ultra-compact designs and up to 65W outputs

Learn More

Green Deals: Aukey PowerTitan 300 + PowerZeus 500 portable power stations from $210, more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 10, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, Leather MagSafe case, more

Listen now

OtterBox intros new ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries with hot swap power reserve

Learn More
Save 30%

Let Velocifire’s TKL02 ergonomic keyboard give your wrists a helping hand at $25 (30% off)

$25 Learn More
Reg. $100

Blue’s Yeti Nano microphone sees rare discount to all-time low of $80 (Save $20)

$80 Learn More
Amazon low

This 4-pack of LED lights shine 20,000-lumens into your garage or basement at under $23

Under $23 Learn More