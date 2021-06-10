After debuting a pair of more affordable offerings last month geared towards off-the-grid smartphone charging and the like, Goal Zero is returning to launch one of its more eagerly-awaited products. As the brand’s latest portable power station, the all-new Yeti 1000X arrives as one of its most versatile releases yet. Armed with a 983Wh battery, there’s also an expansive selection of outputs for powering up all of your gear during camping trips or tailgates. Head below for all of the details.

Goal Zero launches new Yeti 1000X

The latest portable power station from Goal Zero enters to fill a gap in its existing lineup of Yeti releases. There are already some more affordable offerings out there in the X series roster alongside flagship models that pack even more power. Looking to offer a middle ground between those two ends of the pricing spectrum, the new Goal Zero Yeti 1000X has arrived.

Entering with much of the same rugged design that we’ve come to expect from the brand, there’s a rugged exterior that ensures it can keep up with some of the more rugged use cases you’d want a portable power station for. Its internal 983Wh battery is also more than capable of keeping up and pairs with a pretty comprehensive roster of charging ports to keep all of your gear topped off.

Headlining are a pair of AC outlets that can provide a combined 1500W of power or up to 3000W for covering surges. These will come in handy for plugging in any appliance you may need when camping or for powering gear at the tailgate. Goal Zero also has your back for refueling smartphones and the like, as the Yeti 1000X packs a 60W USB-C PD port that’s supplemented by an 18W variant, as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots. You’ll also find a car auxiliary power outlet, as well.

When it comes time to refuel, you’re looking at a few different ways to top things back up. There’s the standard power input, which can replenish the built-in battery in as little as two hours with a 600W input. There’s integration with the rest of Goal Zero lineup of solar panels and the like, which allows you to plug in one of the brand’s solar panels for truly taking the Yeti 1000X off-grid.

Now available to take on all your summer adventures

The all-new Goal Zero Yeti 1000X joins the rest of the brand’s portable power station lineup and is now available for purchase direct from its online storefront. Pricing enters at $1,299.95, delivering a mid-tier offering to sit between the lower-end 500W and more premium 1500X offerings.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While not the most feature-packed offering in Goal Zero’s lineup, its new Yeti 1000X still manages to deliver quite a compelling feature set. Opting for a more balanced approach, the price is more affordable than flagship power stations in the Goal Zero portfolio while still delivering enough juice to satisfy outdoor adventures and off-grid explorers alike.

