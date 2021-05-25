Today, Goal Zero is expanding its collection of portable power accessories and off-grid gear with a pair of new chargers. Arriving as the new Venture 35 and 75 Power Banks, the two latest unveilings deliver compact designs while still offering plenty of power with as much as 30W USB-C outputs. Housed within the brand’s signature rugged designs, these should appeal to outdoor adventures just as much as anyone working away from the desk. Head below for all of the details on the new Goal Zero Venture power banks.

Goal Zero Venture

As one of the mainstays in the portable power game for campers, tailgaters, and outdoor adventures, Goal Zero is targeting some use cases that aren’t as power-dependent with its latest releases. The two new Venture power banks arrive in both 35 and 75 versions, but let’s start by diving into the entry-level offering.

Sporting a compact IP67 waterproof housing, the Goal Zero Venture 35 arrives with a built-in 9600mAh battery. Design-wise, it fits right in with the rest of the brand’s power stations and solar panels, rocking a rugged form-factor that not only defends against water but also drops and the like. So whether you’re just looking to grab a power bank that’s a bit more durable than your acreage offering or want something that’s about to keep up with hikes and other outdoor excursions, you should be covered. A $69.95 price tag completes the package.

In terms of actually being able to supply power to your devices, Goal Zero is equally as well-prepared here. Its new Venture 35 arrives with an 18W USB-C port as well as a pair of 3A USB-A ports for refueling three devices at once. When it comes time to recharge the power bank itself, it should only take three hours.

There’s also the Goal Zero Venture 75, which steps up from the more baseline 35 power bank to deliver some additional functionality. Right off the bat, there’s a 19200mAh battery inside that’s coated in much of the same IP67 waterproof design as its smaller counterpart. Where things take another step up are the charging rates, as you’ll find a 60W USB-C PD port this time around for refueling everything from smartphones to Apple’s latest M1 MacBooks. That same port is also said to refuel the Venture 75 in just 1.5 hours from a wall outlet, or six hours with a Goal Zero solar panel. There’s also a pair of 3A USB-A ports here, too alongside a $119.95 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Goal Zero has earned a bit of a name for itself here at 9to5Toys as one of the go-to when it comes to rugged and portable power. The new Venture power banks certainly look to continue that impression, with two different ways to throw some extra power into your backpack.

