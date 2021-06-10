Score iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless car mount ahead of summer road trips at $35

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $34.95 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. You can also grab the Air Vent version for the same price, as well. iOttie’s mount not only keeps your smartphone within reach to make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, but it’ll also handle charging your devices, as well. Easy One Touch Wireless sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on-the-road more convenient. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the built-in Qi charging or auto-sensing features, save some extra cash by bringing the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount to your ride for $21. You’ll find a similar one-touch mechanism to easily hold your phone in place, but without the 10W Qi charger. This one still comes backed by 4.4/5 star rating from over 35,000 customers.

But for those looking to upgrade their at-home charging setup, be sure to check out the discount we just spotted on this TOPGREENER in-wall outlet at 55% off. Delivering a pair of your average AC outlets, this accessory also notably features a 36W USB-C port at $18. Otherwise, give our smartphone accessories guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

