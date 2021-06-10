Pair your Pixel smartphone with Google’s official 10W charging stand at $38 (Save 52%)

Woot currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $37.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $79, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price of the year. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without paying the Google premium can bring home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon. For notably less, you’re still going to benefit from 10W Qi charging speeds, but the more affordable price tag ditches the tailored Pixel experience. If you do go with this alternative, rest assured knowing it comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 65,000 customers.

And then while you’re outfitting your Pixel device with some official accessories, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on Google’s in-house fabric cases. With the ability to cover your Pixel 4/XL handset in a premium cover, pricing starts at $24 depending on which model you’re looking to pick up and takes as much as 40% off the going rate. Otherwise, give our smartphone accessories guide a look for even more price cuts.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

