FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your Pixel smartphone with Google’s official 10W charging stand at $38 (Save 52%)

-
Smartphone AccessorieswootGoogle
Reg. $79 $38

Woot currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $37.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $79, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price of the year. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without paying the Google premium can bring home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon. For notably less, you’re still going to benefit from 10W Qi charging speeds, but the more affordable price tag ditches the tailored Pixel experience. If you do go with this alternative, rest assured knowing it comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 65,000 customers.

And then while you’re outfitting your Pixel device with some official accessories, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on Google’s in-house fabric cases. With the ability to cover your Pixel 4/XL handset in a premium cover, pricing starts at $24 depending on which model you’re looking to pick up and takes as much as 40% off the going rate. Otherwise, give our smartphone accessories guide a look for even more price cuts.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 50% on Google Stadia Premiere Edition and bypass t...
Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case d...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 100W USB-C GaN II Char...
Clean and charge your phone in this Samsung Qi UV sanit...
Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems pack built-in Assis...
Tim Cook really wants you to try MagSafe, Apple’s...
Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases now on sale...
Save up to 33% on ESR’s new AirTags keychain case...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases now on sale from $24 (Save up to 40%)

From $24 Learn More
Reg. $179

Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones with 24-hour battery life from $89.50 (Reg. $179)

From $89.50 Learn More
Save now

Anker kicks off WWDC week with new iPhone accessory sale starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
Save 50%

Save 50% on Google Stadia Premiere Edition and bypass the GPU shortage at a new low of $50

$50 Learn More
69% off

Amazon 1-day BIC home office sale from $4.50: Highlighters, pens, markers, more up to 69% off

$4.50+ Learn More
40% off

PUMA Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 30% off clearance

+ 30% off Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to new all-time low at $54

$54 Learn More
Save now

AirPods Pro with Spatial Audio return to some of the best prices yet starting at $155, more

From $110 Learn More