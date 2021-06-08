Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases now on sale from $24 (Save up to 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the official Google Pixel 4 Fabric Case for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, which you’ll find on other styles right now, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen on the Sorta Smokey colorway and is the second-best to date overall. Those rocking a Pixel 4 XL will find the compatible Fabric Case for $26.99, down from $40. Pair your Google Pixel 4/XL with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. Each of them sport a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. That’s on top of support for Google’s Active Edge feature, which lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Over 235 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the official Google seal of approval and going with a third-party option, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is a more budget-friendly way to protect your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. Here you won’t get quite as stylish as a case as the lead deal’s fabric design, but this option provides a bit more protection with a shock-resistance TPU material. Plus, it’s much more affordable starting at $8 on Amazon depending on which model of Google’s smartphone you own.

Then go hit up our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for additional ways to outfit your device with essentials without having to pay full price. Headlined by 58% off a premium fabric Qi charging stand that’ll go perfectly with your new Pixel 4 case, there are some more affordable chargers and accessories starting at $8.

Google Pixel 4/XL cases feature:

Keep it Pixel-Perfect. Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel. This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant. Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches. Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

