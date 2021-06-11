Pocket this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $9 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for $9.07 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.88 of the lowest price we have tracked. Pocket a wealth of utility with this handy multi-tool from Amazon. With it you can always have a knife, saw, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, and much more at your disposal. This offering comes with a nylon pouch and the multi-tool spans 3.5 by 1.2 by 0.6 inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For those of you that only need a pocket knife, consider grabbing the Gerber Paraframe Mini at $8 Prime shipped. When folded, it’s actually a bit smaller than the deal above, allowing you to free up a bit of space in your pocket. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit all of the other utilities offered by Amazon’s multi-tool, but that could be an acceptable trade-off for some.

Want to quickly discover similar deals like the one above? If so, our sports and fitness guide is worth bookmarking. Right now you can find a roundup of multi-tools, tactical pens, and more from $4.50 in addition to Gerber Gear solutions at up to 46% off. Another outdoor-friendly deal worth checking out includes up to $125 off Swonder’s inflatable paddle boards and accessories.

Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

Made of reliable long-lasting stainless steel with a durable black oxidation finish and aluminum handle

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

