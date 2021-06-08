Gerber Gear multi-tools, pocket knives, and more fall as low as $14.50 (Up to 46% off)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 Multi-Tool for $32.26 shipped. That’s around $18 less than what you’d pay at Gerber Gear, $14 under the price it’s been fetching at Amazon, and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked in 2021. This handy multi-tool employs a heavy-duty handle that is comprised of a single piece of steel. Despite this and the fact that it wields 17 different functions, it weighs in at only 8.4 ounces. A low-profile sheath is included and can be mounted vertically or horizontally onto a belt. Buyers will garner spring-loaded needlenose pliers, a ruler, saw, several screwdrivers, and the list goes on. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Gerber Gear discounts from $14.50.

More Gerber Gear deals:

While you’re at it, why not cash in on some of the other deals we’ve found? A few that may be up your alley include Celestron’s SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars at $69, the Body Power Deluxe Indoor Cycle Trainer at $207.50, and perhaps the ReelSonar iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finder at $70. Swing by our sports and fitness guide to see what else may catch your eye.

Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

An evolution of the original Suspension chassis, the Truss includes the benchmark features: all outboard tools, all locking tools, and spring-loaded pliers

New features to the Truss include: wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler

The low-profile sheath can be mounted vertically or horizontally on belt

The sheath is also MOLLE-compatible for those operators that require MOLLE vest or pack mounting options

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!