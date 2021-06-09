FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Multi-tools, tactical pens, and more fall as low as $4.50 at Amazon (Up to 47% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessAmazon Basics
47% off From $4.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool for $11.75 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy, yet affordable multi-tool features both needle-nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, can opener, in addition to much more. This paves the way for you to tackle a wide variety of tasks without rummaging around for several tools. It’s made of stainless steel and has an aluminum frame with a sleek red finish. This offering spans 4.1 x 1.5 x 0.9 inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tool deals from $4.50.

More multi-tool deals:

Before making a final decision, you may want to also peek at yesterday’s extensive Gerber Gear roundup from $14.50. A couple of other neat items in our sports and fitness guide include this app-enabled smart jump rope at $16 Prime shipped in addition to ReelSonar’s iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finder for $70. And when it comes to news, you may want to read up on the new Upright GO S posture trainer with a 40% lower price and more.

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

  • 10-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, and carabiner
  • Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek red finish
  • Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

