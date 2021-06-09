Multi-tools, tactical pens, and more fall as low as $4.50 at Amazon (Up to 47% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool for $11.75 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy, yet affordable multi-tool features both needle-nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, can opener, in addition to much more. This paves the way for you to tackle a wide variety of tasks without rummaging around for several tools. It’s made of stainless steel and has an aluminum frame with a sleek red finish. This offering spans 4.1 x 1.5 x 0.9 inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tool deals from $4.50.
More multi-tool deals:
- Swiss+Tech 4-in-1 Multi-Tool Pen (ST029009): $11 (Reg. $20)
- Swiss+Tech 9-in-1 Multi-Tool Pen (ST029007): $16 (Reg. $23)
- Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool: $11 (Reg. $16)
- Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool: $11 (Reg. $16)
- Swiss+Tech 11-in-1 EDC Multi-Tool (ST029010): $5 (Reg. $7)
- Swiss+Tech 12-in-1 EDC Multi-Tool (ST029013): $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- Gerber Gear 12-in-1 Needle Nose Pliers Multi-Tool: $27 (Reg. $32)
Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool features:
- 10-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, and carabiner
- Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek red finish
- Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use
