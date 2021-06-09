Multi-tools, tactical pens, and more fall as low as $4.50 at Amazon (Up to 47% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool for $11.75 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy, yet affordable multi-tool features both needle-nose and standard pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, can opener, in addition to much more. This paves the way for you to tackle a wide variety of tasks without rummaging around for several tools. It’s made of stainless steel and has an aluminum frame with a sleek red finish. This offering spans 4.1 x 1.5 x 0.9 inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tool deals from $4.50.

More multi-tool deals:

Before making a final decision, you may want to also peek at yesterday’s extensive Gerber Gear roundup from $14.50. A couple of other neat items in our sports and fitness guide include this app-enabled smart jump rope at $16 Prime shipped in addition to ReelSonar’s iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finder for $70. And when it comes to news, you may want to read up on the new Upright GO S posture trainer with a 40% lower price and more.

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

10-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, and carabiner

Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek red finish

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!