Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its power strips headlined by the PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube at $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Down from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches the all-time low set just two times before, and is only the third notable discount. Anker’s PowerExtend Cube arrives with three AC outlets for tidying up the desk or nightstand charging setup. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports that pair with the 30W USB-C PD output to handle refueling smartphones and other accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 130 customers. Head below for more from $17.

Other Anker power strip deals:

As far as other Anker deals go, you can still cash in on all of the ongoing discounts in the WWDC sale that’s packed with iPhone essentials and more from $9. Or if your smart home’s security could use a bump, yesterday saw a batch of eufyCam HomeKit camera systems discounted by as much as $70 alongside some standalone offerings from $25.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube features:

The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port deliver power for up to 6 devices. Less than 2 ½ cubic inches, this compact power strip is perfect on your nightstand or in your travel bag. Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

