Save up to $70 on eufyCam HomeKit camera systems and more from $25

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its eufy smart cameras and security systems headlined by the eufyCam 2 System with three cameras for $399.49 shipped. Normally fetching $470, today’s offer amounts to over $70 in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date which has only been beaten once before. This eufyCam 2 package arrives with three weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling your porch, package deliveries, yard, and more. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 230 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable eufyCam deals:

After you’ve perused the discounted eufyCam offerings, be sure to go catch up on the brand’s latest and greatest unveils. The new eufy SoloCam lineup launched at the start of the month to deliver a lineup of standalone offerings that don’t require a hub. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for all of the details, as well as learn how to lock-in some introductory pricing.

eufyCam 2 HomeKit Security System features:

1080p Full HD Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home. A Year’s Security from 1 Charge Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge. Zero Hidden Costs Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

