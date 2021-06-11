All of the E3 2021 announces are beginning to go live, and the folks at Arcade1Up aren’t holding out on us any longer, either. Earlier in the week the brand announced its upcoming Simpsons cabinet, but it now looks like that was only the tip of the proverbial retro arcade action iceberg. Today, we’re getting a first look at three new cabinets. Headlined by the classic Turtles in Time, fans will also be able to bring a little piece of an ’80s arcade to their game rooms with new Street Fighter and Ms. PAC-MAN cabinets. Head below for all of the details.

Arcade1Up debuts new Turtles in Time cabinet

The latest news from Arcade1Up is giving plenty of old-school gaming fans something to enjoy, with three upcoming cabinets. That brings the upcoming releases from Arcade1Up for the year up to 11 different ways to get your retro game on.

Of all the new unveils, my favorite has to be the upcoming Turtles in Time cabinet from Arcade1Up. Entering at the same 3/4 scale we’ve come to expect from its flagship offerings, this one arrives with the ability to play both Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles alongside the fan-favorite sequel. Sporting four sets of controls, you’ll be able to team up with your friends locally as well as online with Wi-Fi integration. A matching riser is included to pair with the light-up marquee.

Alongside bringing the TMNT gang into the Arcade1Up family, we’re also getting two additional cabinets for E3 this year. Delivering much of the same 3/4-scale retro action, fans will also be able to bring home the latest versions of the brand’s Street Fighter and PAC-MAN releases.

In terms of the former, Arcade1Up is officially debuting the Street Fighter II Big Blue cabinet. In celebration of the title’s 30th anniversary, the machine arrives with a roster of 12 classic fighting games from Capcom ranging from various versions of the titular Street Fighter II to Darkstalkers, Eco Fighters, and more. Plus, because we’re talking about a fighting game machine, it has a pair of built-in arcade sticks and controls alongside Wi-Fi connectivity for going head-to-head against other fans.

On the PAC-MAN side of things, or should I say Ms. PAC-MAN, we’re getting another iteration of the popular retro title. Sporting a split design that pays homage to the retro icon alongside Galaga, the cabinet is decked out with 12 different games. There’s of course the two aforementioned titles, alongside additional classics like Dig Dug, Tower of Druaga, and more.

As of now, pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed on the three new Arcade1Up unveils. We’re expecting pricing to enter in the $499 range given what we’ve seen from just about all of the brand’s previous cabinets. As for release dates, expect to see these rolled out over the rest of the year.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been personally hoping to see a Turtles in Time release from Arcade1Up for quite some time now, and my wish is finally going to become a reality. Of course, all the other new unveils today are certainly exciting in their own rights, delivering the same eye-catching retro graphics and authenticity we’ve come to expect.

