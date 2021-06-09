After unveiling its 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy Cabinet and seven others at CES earlier this year, Arcade1Up is now announcing a new Simpsons arcade machine. And by new we mean a sort of re-release of The Simpsons classic arcade in celebration of the original’s 30th anniversary. We still don’t have all of the details on the new 3/4 scale machine just yet, but we do have pre-order information and a closer look at the marquee art down below.

Re-released Arcade1Up Simpsons arcade machine

Arcade1Up has had a busy year thus far, not to mention the multitude of arcades it launched last year and some new Star Wars competition entering the fray, but it certainly isn’t done yet. Expected to go up for pre-order next month, the new Simpsons arcade machine is next in line.

The original game released in 1991 courtesy of Konami and featured a similar four-player setup as the Arcade1Up rerelease. Players take on the roles of Marge, Bart, Homer, and/or Lisa in a classic beat ‘em up style adventure to rescue Maggie from Smithers and Mr. Burns. It was the first Simpsons game to be released in North America, and in the years thereafter, was ported to a multitude of platforms including Xbox 360 and PS3 in early 2012.

The same multiplayer setup will also be found on the 3/4 scale Simpsons arcade machine alongside built-in Wi-Fi for both local and online co-op.

The bright blue cabinet features The Simpsons marquee art reminiscent of the original as well as coin traps, and appears to also include those risers (although you might need to buy it separately) we see on other 3/4 scale Arcade1Up cabinets. It will house The Simpsons game mentioned above as well as a mystery title that will be announced when pre-orders go live.

The new Arcade 1Up Simpsons arcade is slated to go for pre-order on July 15, 2021. As of right now, there doesn’t appear to be any details on pricing, but if it’s other machines (and some of the speculation online) is any indication, you can expect a $400+ price tag that could reach as much as $500 or $600.

Once again, Arcade1Up is cashing in on gamer nostalgia in the best way possible. These things aren’t cheap, but it is a nearly full-on arcade machine after all, which doubles as both a gaming console and a sweet piece of game room furniture. The company has again seemingly nailed the marquee art, and here’s hoping the bonus mystery game isn’t a total throwaway.

