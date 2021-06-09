FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

-
Apps GamesNewsArcade1Up

After unveiling its 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy Cabinet and seven others at CES earlier this year, Arcade1Up is now announcing a new Simpsons arcade machine. And by new we mean a sort of re-release of The Simpsons classic arcade in celebration of the original’s 30th anniversary. We still don’t have all of the details on the new 3/4 scale machine just yet, but we do have pre-order information and a closer look at the marquee art down below. 

Re-released Arcade1Up Simpsons arcade machine

Arcade1Up has had a busy year thus far, not to mention the multitude of arcades it launched last year and some new Star Wars competition entering the fray, but it certainly isn’t done yet. Expected to go up for pre-order next month, the new Simpsons arcade machine is next in line. 

The original game released in 1991 courtesy of Konami and featured a similar four-player setup as the Arcade1Up rerelease. Players take on the roles of Marge, Bart, Homer, and/or Lisa in a classic beat ‘em up style adventure to rescue Maggie from Smithers and Mr. Burns. It was the first Simpsons game to be released in North America, and in the years thereafter, was ported to a multitude of platforms including Xbox 360 and PS3 in early 2012. 

The same multiplayer setup will also be found on the 3/4 scale Simpsons arcade machine alongside built-in Wi-Fi for both local and online co-op. 

The bright blue cabinet features The Simpsons marquee art reminiscent of the original as well as coin traps, and appears to also include those risers (although you might need to buy it separately) we see on other 3/4 scale Arcade1Up cabinets. It will house The Simpsons game mentioned above as well as a mystery title that will be announced when pre-orders go live. 

The new Arcade 1Up Simpsons arcade is slated to go for pre-order on July 15, 2021. As of right now, there doesn’t appear to be any details on pricing, but if it’s other machines (and some of the speculation online) is any indication, you can expect a $400+ price tag that could reach as much as $500 or $600. 

9to5Toys’ Take

Once again, Arcade1Up is cashing in on gamer nostalgia in the best way possible. These things aren’t cheap, but it is a nearly full-on arcade machine after all, which doubles as both a gaming console and a sweet piece of game room furniture. The company has again seemingly nailed the marquee art, and here’s hoping the bonus mystery game isn’t a total throwaway. 

Photo: The Verge/Destructoid 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nike Father’s Day 2021 gift guide: Golf shoes, ap...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: About Love and ...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Mar...
LEGO debuts new 2,000-piece retro Typewriter with worki...
Clean up a cluttered charging area: RapidX MyCharging S...
The Swatch x NASA collab delivers the summer’s mo...
Glorious Model D Wireless is official, with 69g weight,...
Nintendo Switch gear from $8.50: Animal Crossing, Mario...
Show More Comments

Related

Three new limited-edition Mandalorian pinball machines arrive from a galaxy far, far away

Learn More

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Learn More

Nike Father’s Day 2021 gift guide: Golf shoes, apparel, accessories, more from $35

From $35 Learn More

Green Deals: Kick oil + gas to the curb with EGO 56V lawn tools from $79, more

Learn More
Save now

Denon’s 9.2-Ch. 8K AV Receiver touts AirPlay 2 and variable refresh rate at $300 off (refurb)

$300 off Learn More
Save 75%

REI Outlet Flash Sale: Up to 75% off Camping gear and apparel from Columbia, Merrell, more

From $1.50 Learn More
New low

Dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string lights, now $13 Prime shipped (All-time low)

$13 Learn More
$150 off

Hover-1’s Blackhawk Electric Scooter goes 26-miles on a charge at low of $450 (Save $150)

$450 Learn More