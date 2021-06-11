We are now tracking a series of notable Disney summer and backyard deals at up to 40% off. That includes everything from swimwear for the whole family to toys for the kids, apparel accessories, outdoor patio decor, and much more. The deals kick off from just over $5.50 and everything ships free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. This is a great time to complete your Magic Kingdom outdoor setup, knock some Disney summer birthday gifts off your list, or score some new gear for the kids. Head below for more details.

Disney summer and backyard deals

You’ll find all of the Disney summer and backyard deals waiting for you on this landing page alongside an ongoing Disney face mask sale starting from just $3 with 4-packs going for around $6. From kids’ mini golf sets to sunglasses, themed-beach towels and slides, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on tap today at the official Disney shop.

Adding some attractive Minnie Mouse throw pillows to your Disney summer setup just got even more affordable here. The regular $40 Minnie Mouse Tropical Pillow, for example, fetches as much on Amazon and is now marked down to $27.99 via Disney. Among the lowest we have tracked, it features an embroidered Minnie appliqué with a stitched “hello summer” greeting and a print pattern that will add a touch of tropical flair to the patio setup. Brass color accents and a 20- x 20-inch foot print round out the features here. Rated 4+ stars.

But there’s a whole lot more Disney summer and backyard gear on sale right now. Be sure to swing by this sale page to browse through the rest of the offers. This sale shuts down on Monday.

For more Disney, head over to our LEGO guide for deals on Star Wars building kits as well as LEGO’s all-new Marvel sets, this new brick-built Mandalorian Starfighter, and the upcoming 660-piece Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set.

More on the Minnie Mouse Tropical Pillow:

Welcome to our tropical hideaway where blue skies and languid breezes never end and summer is the ultimate escape from the everyday grind. To complete the fantasy, drift away on this ”fun-with-finesse” throw pillow featuring an embroidered Minnie appliqué. Embroidered tropical Minnie appliqué on front…Stitched ”Hello Summer” greeting on front… Part of the Tropical Mickey & Minnie Collection.

