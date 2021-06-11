FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney summer sale now live from $5.50: Patio accessories, toys, swimwear, more up to 40% off

-
Home GoodsFashionToys & HobbiesDisney
40% off $5.50+

We are now tracking a series of notable Disney summer and backyard deals at up to 40% off. That includes everything from swimwear for the whole family to toys for the kids, apparel accessories, outdoor patio decor, and much more. The deals kick off from just over $5.50 and everything ships free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. This is a great time to complete your Magic Kingdom outdoor setup, knock some Disney summer birthday gifts off your list, or score some new gear for the kids. Head below for more details. 

Disney summer and backyard deals

You’ll find all of the Disney summer and backyard deals waiting for you on this landing page alongside an ongoing Disney face mask sale starting from just $3 with 4-packs going for around $6. From kids’ mini golf sets to sunglasses, themed-beach towels and slides, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on tap today at the official Disney shop. 

Adding some attractive Minnie Mouse throw pillows to your Disney summer setup just got even more affordable here. The regular $40 Minnie Mouse Tropical Pillow, for example, fetches as much on Amazon and is now marked down to $27.99 via Disney. Among the lowest we have tracked, it features an embroidered Minnie appliqué with a stitched “hello summer” greeting and a print pattern that will add a touch of tropical flair to the patio setup. Brass color accents and a 20- x 20-inch foot print round out the features here. Rated 4+ stars

But there’s a whole lot more Disney summer and backyard gear on sale right now. Be sure to swing by this sale page to browse through the rest of the offers. This sale shuts down on Monday. 

For more Disney, head over to our LEGO guide for deals on Star Wars building kits as well as LEGO’s all-new Marvel sets, this new brick-built Mandalorian Starfighter, and the upcoming 660-piece Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set

More on the Minnie Mouse Tropical Pillow:

Welcome to our tropical hideaway where blue skies and languid breezes never end and summer is the ultimate escape from the everyday grind. To complete the fantasy, drift away on this ”fun-with-finesse” throw pillow featuring an embroidered Minnie appliqué. Embroidered tropical Minnie appliqué on front…Stitched ”Hello Summer” greeting on front… Part of the Tropical Mickey & Minnie Collection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toys & Hobbies Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a ful...
This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire...
Hey Dads and Grads: Nordstrom Rack watch sale takes 65%...
WestRiver’s USB Plasma Arc Candle Lighter is flam...
Bundle two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at...
Clarks partners with Levi’s for a limited-edition...
Blackstone’s portable Flat Top Grill Station is A...
ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum delivers obs...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $43

This Mini Drone with air pressure and gravity sensors Is now only $36.95 (Reg. $43)

$37 Learn More
Orig. $169

Prev-gen Apple TV 4K falls to 2021 low at just $129 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

$129 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Tormentum, Home Workouts Pro, Speedometer Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
New low

SanDisk’s expansive, yet compact 1TB USB-C/A Luxe Flash Drive hits $117.50 (All-time low)

$117.50 Learn More
Save 26%

This best-selling kitchen organizer rack can hold a full cast-iron set at all-time low of $17

$17 Learn More
Save 25%

Pocket this Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for just $9 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

$9 Learn More
$0.40 each

This 50-pack of 450-lumen LED bulbs outfits your entire home at under $0.50 each: $20 (Reg. $60)

$20 Learn More