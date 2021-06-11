OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now starting from $32 (Reg. up to $50)

The new OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12 wallets that were announced last month are seeing some of the first notable discounts today at Amazon. First up, the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for all iPhone 12 models is marked down to $31.96 shipped from the usual $40 it fetches direct and on Amazon. That’s 20% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked yet, and about $17.50 under the discounted official Apple version. Designed for seamless integration with your MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, it provides dedicated card and cash slots alongside a lifetime warranty. You can get a closer look and more details in our launch coverage. Ratings are thin on this recently released iPhone 12 wallet, but OtterBox makes loads of highly-rated iPhone gear. Head below for the first notable price drop on the new MagSafe OtterBox Folio.

Amazon is also offering the OtterBox MagSafe Folio Wallet for iPhone 12 down at $39.96 shipped. This is also 20% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked since release. The same lifetime warranty applies here alongside the “durable” synthetic leather construction, and detachable design. Again, you can get a closer look at what to expect in our previous coverage right here.

Be sure to dive into the OtterBox Father’s Day iPhone and Samsung device case sale right here for deals from $5.50. Then check out some of our other MagSafe offers including Apple’s official iPhone 12 charger, this deal on OtterBox’s all-new MagSafe Car Mounts, and Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case. Here’s the new LifeProof SEE environmentally sustainable MagSafe cases, the latest Twelve South iPhone 12 leather BookBook wallet cases, and the new MagSafe gear from Nomad.

More on the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet:

Case SOLD SEPARATELY; Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment – For best experience and protection, attach to an OtterBox for MagSafe case

Easy access to dedicated card and cash slots, shield protects credit cards from magnetic damage

Soft touch, durable synthetic leather

Detachable wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone

Limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer experience

