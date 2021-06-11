This 43-inch electric standing desk is $50 off, more from $39 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is offering the Greesum 43-inch Electric Adjustable Standing Desk for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Want to shake things up throughout your work day? If so, this electric standing desk could be just the thing. It can be raised or lowered at the press of a button and height ranges from 28 to 45.6 inches. Despite wielding a metal construction, this unit features an anti-rust design to help ensure its longevity. The surface spans roughly 43 by 23.5 inches, providing plenty of room for a wide variety of use cases. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desk deals priced from $36.

More desk deals:

If you won’t mind a hand-crank system, you can save a fair amount when opting for Atlantic’s Sit/Stand Desk at $137. It features a sleek, height-adjustable design that can shift from 28 to 41.3 inches tall. The laminate material used along the top is touted as easy to clean and its bright appearance should allow it to blend well in most environments. Casters are included, and the desk can be used with or without them.

The deals are far from over. This 47-inch wood office desk is $60 and you can still snag a black and white leather gaming chair for $90. Plus, Amazon has Command strip and hook packs on sale from $5 to help you decorate your office without needing to damage your walls. And if you could use a new laptop, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of Samsung Galaxy Book Go which runs Windows 10, costs $349, and offers 18-hour battery life.

Greesum 43-inch Electric Adjustable Standing Desk features:

Electric height adjust mechanism can adjust the height from 28 inches to 45.6 inches without any manual operations, it is a convenient desk for your home or office. You can adjust the desktop to a suitable height as you like.

The standing desk can meet your different demands, you can raise the desktop to a suitable height to help you relax your back and spine. The electric height adjustable desk is specially designed for your office health.

