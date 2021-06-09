Amazon has Command strip and hook packs on sale from $5 for your damage-free decor needs

Amazon is now offering up to 48% off a selection of Command hooks and fixtures for damage-free decorating and organization. One standout here is the 32-pack (16 pairs) of Command Medium Indoor Picture Hanging Strips at $9.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $14.50 or so at Amazon, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. A simple way to hang some picture frames up with zero tools needed and without damaging the walls, these are great for renters or anyone looking for a simple way to make it all happen. Making use of 3M adhesive, they can carry 18- x 24-inch frames (four pairs hold 12-pounds) and “leave no sticky adhesive behind.” Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. Plus you’ll find even more Command deals below.

More Command hook deals:

For more ways to redecorate your space at a discount, head straight over to our home goods guide. You’ll find deals on 25-feet of outdoor string lights, Amazon’s steel hands-free trash cans, this TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp, and this industrial L-shaped desk. This neat little outlet shelf is also worth a look as well as these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at just $15.

More on the Command Medium Indoor Picture Hanging Strips:

INCLUDES- 16 Pairs of Medium, White Command Picture Hanging Strips (32 Strips total); 4 Pairs hold 12 lbs. Maximum frame size of 18 inches x 24 inches

DAMAGE-FREE DECORATING- Say goodbye to holes, marks, or sticky residue on your walls; Command Picture Hanging Strips by 3M are easy to use and help keep your walls looking beautiful

NO TOOLS REQUIRED- Hang picture frames, wall art, mirrors, wall clocks, signs, dry erase boards, holiday decorations, acoustic foam boards, and other home decor where you want without nails or a hammer

