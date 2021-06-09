FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has Command strip and hook packs on sale from $5 for your damage-free decor needs

-
AmazonHome GoodsCommand
48% off From $5

Amazon is now offering up to 48% off a selection of Command hooks and fixtures for damage-free decorating and organization. One standout here is the 32-pack (16 pairs) of Command Medium Indoor Picture Hanging Strips at $9.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $14.50 or so at Amazon, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. A simple way to hang some picture frames up with zero tools needed and without damaging the walls, these are great for renters or anyone looking for a simple way to make it all happen. Making use of 3M adhesive, they can carry 18- x 24-inch frames (four pairs hold 12-pounds) and “leave no sticky adhesive behind.” Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. Plus you’ll find even more Command deals below. 

More Command hook deals:

For more ways to redecorate your space at a discount, head straight over to our home goods guide. You’ll find deals on 25-feet of outdoor string lights, Amazon’s steel hands-free trash cans, this TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp, and this industrial L-shaped desk. This neat little outlet shelf is also worth a look as well as these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at just $15

More on the Command Medium Indoor Picture Hanging Strips:

  • INCLUDES- 16 Pairs of Medium, White Command Picture Hanging Strips (32 Strips total); 4 Pairs hold 12 lbs. Maximum frame size of 18 inches x 24 inches
  • DAMAGE-FREE DECORATING- Say goodbye to holes, marks, or sticky residue on your walls; Command Picture Hanging Strips by 3M are easy to use and help keep your walls looking beautiful
  • NO TOOLS REQUIRED- Hang picture frames, wall art, mirrors, wall clocks, signs, dry erase boards, holiday decorations, acoustic foam boards, and other home decor where you want without nails or a hammer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Command

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Raise your MacBook up using this aluminum adjustable la...
VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound System plunge...
Save up to 30% on K-Cup packs today from $20: Peet’s,...
AUTO-VOX’s dual dash camera has a built-in GPS at...
Microsoft’s 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go 256GB ret...
Nix the Samsung tax: VANKYO’s MatrixPad Android T...
Multi-tools, tactical pens, and more fall as low as $4....
Amazon Hasbro board game sale from $4: Monopoly PAC-MAN...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 25%), more

From $5 Learn More
24% off

Amazon’s steel hands-free trash cans starting from $46.50 (Reg. up to $75) + more from $10.50

$10.50+ Learn More
35% off

Raise your MacBook up using this aluminum adjustable laptop stand for $26 (Save 35%)

$26 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest HomePod mini sees rare discount at just $1 shy of all-time low

$90 Learn More

Incase x BIONIC’s recycled ocean-plastic bags are a feel-good fit for all

Learn More

Battlefield 2042 trailer details dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Learn More
Reg. $500

VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound System plunges to $350 (Reg. $500)

$350 Learn More

Tested: Twelve South’s ActionSleeve 2 delivers an improved Apple Watch workout experience

Buy now Learn More