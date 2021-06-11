SKILSAW’s high-end 12-inch worm drive miter saw falls to new low at $248 off

Amazon is offering the SKILSAW 12-inch Worm Drive Dual-Bevel Sliding Miter Saw for $400.99 shipped. Also at CPO Outlets. Down $248 from its normal going rate of $649, today’s deal beats our last mention by $99 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This SKILSAW 12-inch miter saw utilizes a worm drive motor that delivers “relentless power and durability.” It’s also the “lightest-in-class” with the top handle making this saw super simple to move around the job site. There’s a LED shadow light that allows you to cut with great accuracy, and the dual-bevel feature ensures that it can tilt and slide both left and right for exact cuts. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the SKILSAW namesake or worm drive motor, the Metabo HPT 12-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw is a great alternative. It’s available for $369 at Amazon right now, which saves you an additional $32 over the model above. However, those on tighter budgets will want to give the Metabo HPT 10-Inch Compound Miter Saw a look, since it’s just $106. Sure, it doesn’t use a 12-inch blade, and it’s not double bevel or sliding. But, those just starting out will find the fixed 10-inch cutting instrument a great starter saw.

Don’t forget that Home Depot is currently bundling two RYOBI 18V ONE+ 4Ah batteries with a FREE tool for Father’s Day. There are quite a few tools to choose from, including drills, saws, and more. RYOBI is my preferred tool brand and I have quite a few models from them in the woodshop as they balance price and dependability the best out of any brand I’ve used.

More on the SKILSAW 12-inch Miter Saw:

Worm drive delivers the relentless power and trusted durability needed to get the job done on any jobsite

Lightest-in-class construction and convenient top handle makes transportation easy

Led shadow light provides high precision cuts with greater accuracy than lasers

