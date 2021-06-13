Today, the LEGO Group and adidas have teased the two brands’ most recent collaboration, bringing yet another pair of unique kicks to your wardrobe. Though unlike all of the other releases from the partnership we’ve seen up until now, the upcoming LEGO adidas shoes will be made entirely out of bricks. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO teases upcoming pair of brick-built adidas kicks

Following up the actual wearable LEGO adidas UltraBoosts that launched earlier in the year, we’re getting a first look at the latest from the partnership. This time around, the slight hints of LEGO detailing are being swapped out for an entirely brick-built design and hopefully much of the same iconic stylings from the footwear brand.

Thanks to a teaser courtesy of the official LEGO Twitter this morning, we now know that one of the latest creations will be assembling a pair of adidas shoes. While they certainly won’t be wearable, the build as showcased in the teaser sports the signature white look from adidas with what looks to be some new printed elements. The one non LEGO piece appears to be the shoelace, though until we get an official look at the kit, we won’t know if it’s just a normal pair of laces or an all-new element.

Aside from part count, the only other big thing up in the air is which style in the adidas collection are we going to see from the kit. The UltraBoosts and Yeezys are certainly up there in there in terms of popularity. But the iconic Stan Smiths seem like the best match for the upcoming LEGO adidas shoes, so that’s where my money is at. Not only does this renowned pair of kicks fit with the teaser, but they’re some of the most owned kicks out there from the brand.

Launching on July 1

Outside of speculation based on the teaser that just went live this morning, the one thing we know for sure is that the LEGO Group will be officially launching on July 1. We can most likely expect an announcement with all of the details in the coming days, as we typically see new kits showcased about two weeks before they go up for sale. So expect the new brick-built kicks to be unveiled shortly.

Of course, pricing and part count are still unknown as of now, too. Given the more adult-focus and emphasis on showing off in your collection, I’d be willing to be we see a price tag enter around $50 to $80 with a roughly 800 piece part count to match.

9to5Toy’s Take:

After quite a few releases from The LEGO Group and adidas, the upcoming brick-built shoes seems like it’s been a long time coming. First we received LEGO-inspired shoes with integrated studs, and now streetwear fans will be able to assemble their own.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!