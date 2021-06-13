FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO teases upcoming pair of brick-built adidas sneakers

-
LEGONewsAdidas

Today, the LEGO Group and adidas have teased the two brands’ most recent collaboration, bringing yet another pair of unique kicks to your wardrobe. Though unlike all of the other releases from the partnership we’ve seen up until now, the upcoming LEGO adidas shoes will be made entirely out of bricks. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO teases upcoming pair of brick-built adidas kicks

Following up the actual wearable LEGO adidas UltraBoosts that launched earlier in the year, we’re getting a first look at the latest from the partnership. This time around, the slight hints of LEGO detailing are being swapped out for an entirely brick-built design and hopefully much of the same iconic stylings from the footwear brand.

Thanks to a teaser courtesy of the official LEGO Twitter this morning, we now know that one of the latest creations will be assembling a pair of adidas shoes. While they certainly won’t be wearable, the build as showcased in the teaser sports the signature white look from adidas with what looks to be some new printed elements. The one non LEGO piece appears to be the shoelace, though until we get an official look at the kit, we won’t know if it’s just a normal pair of laces or an all-new element.

Aside from part count, the only other big thing up in the air is which style in the adidas collection are we going to see from the kit. The UltraBoosts and Yeezys are certainly up there in there in terms of popularity. But the iconic Stan Smiths seem like the best match for the upcoming LEGO adidas shoes, so that’s where my money is at. Not only does this renowned pair of kicks fit with the teaser, but they’re some of the most owned kicks out there from the brand.

Launching on July 1

Outside of speculation based on the teaser that just went live this morning, the one thing we know for sure is that the LEGO Group will be officially launching on July 1. We can most likely expect an announcement with all of the details in the coming days, as we typically see new kits showcased about two weeks before they go up for sale. So expect the new brick-built kicks to be unveiled shortly.

Of course, pricing and part count are still unknown as of now, too. Given the more adult-focus and emphasis on showing off in your collection, I’d be willing to be we see a price tag enter around $50 to $80 with a roughly 800 piece part count to match.

9to5Toy’s Take:

After quite a few releases from The LEGO Group and adidas, the upcoming brick-built shoes seems like it’s been a long time coming. First we received LEGO-inspired shoes with integrated studs, and now streetwear fans will be able to assemble their own.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Adidas

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hasbro brings Iron Man Nano Gauntlet, Eye of Agamotto, ...
E3 2021 Gearbox: Borderlands + new movie details, more
E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cr...
LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz are on sale f...
New SmallRig Mini Follow Focus upgrades your compact vi...
Polaroid releases Keith Haring-inspired instant camera ...
Military-grade Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds now available wi...
Review: Linedock delivers a tailored MacBook Pro compan...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO teases upcoming LED lighting kits ahead of official announcement next month

Learn More

LEGO UCS AT-AT rumored to release this fall, joins 9 other summer Star Wars sets

Learn More

LEGO debuts new Sakaarian Iron Man as the very first Marvel What If…? set

Learn More

LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Architecture, Creator, Disney, more

Learn More

LEGO teases upcoming Stranger Things set ahead of season 4 premier

Learn More

LEGO unveils 969-piece Bad Batch Shuttle with 5 exclusive Clone Force 99 minifigures

Pre-order now Learn More

LEGO debuts new 2,000-piece retro Typewriter with working mechanism

Learn More

Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies and promotional kits for June

Learn More