Arlo Pro 4/Ultra 2/Essential cameras + bundles on sale from $100 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering the Arlo Pro 4 System with three Spotlight Cameras for $449.99 shipped in black. For comparison, this kit sold for $599 at launch and fetches $500 or so right now. Today’s deal matches our last mention and comes within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked, though the last time it went on sale there were a few additional batteries bundled, which aren’t included today.

Arlo’s latest Pro 4 system delivers 2K recording alongside HDR and color night vision. Each camera offers IP65 water-resistance and can even automatically pan and zoom, all while connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network, negating the need for a dedicated hub. HomeKit compatibility is also available, alongside both Alexa and Assistant integrations, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for other Arlo deals.

On a tighter budget? Well, Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision is a great alternative. It’s designed to go anywhere you need, and is even IP65 weather-resistant. While not battery-powered, it does pack color night vision as well as a 24/7 recording option with a microSD card or subscription. It’s just $33 on Amazon, and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

  • Zoom in to see sharp details – See and record video in 2K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night.
  • See colorful at night – See features like faces or license plates in full color, even at night, with color night vision.
  • Smarter alerts, quicker action – Receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages so you can take quick action such as sound the siren, call a friend or dial emergency services, with the included, Arlo Smart trial

