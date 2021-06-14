FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new Echo Frames plumet to new low at $175 for Prime members

-
AmazonSmart Home
New low $175

Amazon is offering its All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) for $174.99 shipped in all colors for Prime members. This is the second discount that we’ve tracked since the glasses released in November and marks the lowest price that we’ve seen, beating our previous mention by $50. Echo Frames offer Alexa built-in as well as open-ear audio, allowing you to enjoy smart features without having to wear headphones or use speakers around your home. These glasses are lightweight, splash-resistant, and are compatible with most prescription lenses. You can make calls, send texts, listen to music, and more through Alexa here. Plus, there’s access to Google Assistant and Siri on compatible devices. A single charge will deliver up to 2-hours of talk time and 4-hours of media playback over a standard 14-hour day. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re just wanting to listen to music while out-and-about, Bose Frames are a great option. They’re available at Amazon for $99, which saves an additional $76 from today’s deal. While there’s no Alexa built-in, and they’re not compatible with prescription lenses, these are still perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes while enjoying some tunes without earbuds.

Ready to upgrade your home with smart speakers after picking up some smart glasses above? Well, right now, Prime members can pick up two of Amazon’s mid-range Echo smart speakers for $120 shipped. That’s a full $80 off what you’d normally pay, making now a great time to pick them up and expand your smart home.

More about Echo Frames:

  • Just ask Alexa – Make calls, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, get the news, listen to podcasts, or control your smart home from anywhere.
  • Open-ear audio – Echo Frames direct sound to your ears while minimizing what others can hear. Plus, they can adjust volume based on the noise level of your environment.
  • VIP Filter – Customize which notifications to receive from the contacts and apps on your phone that matter to you.
  • All-day wear – Echo Frames are lightweight, splash-resistant, and compatible with most prescription lenses.

