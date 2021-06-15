Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50: Tools, tech, and much more (Up to 47% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 12V/2A Battery Charger for $25 shipped. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $0.49. Despite wielding a compact design, this Amazon-branded offering is ready to be your car battery backup solution. It functions as both a charger and maintainer, paving the way for you to easily top off your vehicle’s battery. Not only is it compatible with cars, but also motorcycles, boats, and more. Plugging it into a 120V outlet will produce 12V/2A of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics discounts priced as low as $5.50.

More Amazon Basics markdowns:

Amazon Basics 12V/2A Battery Charger features:

Battery charger for cars, motorcycles, boats, and more; fully charges and maintains the appropriate storage voltage

Compatible with lead acid, absorbed glass mat (AGM), and deep-cycle battery types; fused alligator clips for easily connecting to a battery

Plugs into a 120V outlet and outputs 6/12V at 2A; spark proof with reverse polarity protection (will not supply power unless the connection is correct)

