Amazon drops this 4-in-1 Joy-Con charging dock to new low of $12 following Nintendo E3 event

Amazon is offering the TalkWorks Joy-Con Charging Dock for $12.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $16, our last mention was $13, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This dock can hold four Joy-Con controllers to keep them always powered and ready to go at a moment’s notice. After seeing Nintendo’s E3 event earlier today, there’s quite a lot to enjoy on the Switch front. If you’re looking forward to some of the upcoming multiplayer games, this is a must to keep your spare Joy-Con controllers charged at all times. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you already have a Joy-Con charging dock? Well, then be sure your Switch’s display is protected with this 2-pack of tempered glass. It’s just $7 on Amazon, and with two in the kit, you’ll be able to replace it should the tempered glass get scratched or cracked through time. You’ll find that Amazon shoppers love this 2-pack, with over 2,100 gamers having left a collective 4.7/5 stars.

Also, don’t forget about the latest Nintendo eShop sale that just went live after the E3 event. There’s quite a few games on sale, including Cuphead, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Among Us, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and many others. Overall, there are ‘hundreds’ of titles discounted here, so be sure to shop the rest of our roundup for more details.

  • JOY CON CONTROLLER CHARGING DOCK: This Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch is the easiest solution for keeping your Joy-Con Controllers charged up and organized
  • CHARGES UP TO 4 CONTROLLERS AT ONCE: Charging Dock will charge up to 4 Joy-Con Controllers simultaneously (Controllers NOT Included)
  • COMPATIBLE WITH NINTENDO SWITCH: Made exclusively to charge Joy Con Controllers for Nintendo Switch game console
  • CHARGING LED LIGHTS: Docking station features a tree-like design for easy on/off docking, while the LED lights indicate when charging is complete
  • POWER DOCK FROM CONSOLE OR ANY USB PORT: The joy con charging dock can be powered directly from your console, as well as any USB power port

