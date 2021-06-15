Amazon drops this 4-in-1 Joy-Con charging dock to new low of $12 following Nintendo E3 event

Amazon is offering the TalkWorks Joy-Con Charging Dock for $12.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $16, our last mention was $13, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This dock can hold four Joy-Con controllers to keep them always powered and ready to go at a moment’s notice. After seeing Nintendo’s E3 event earlier today, there’s quite a lot to enjoy on the Switch front. If you’re looking forward to some of the upcoming multiplayer games, this is a must to keep your spare Joy-Con controllers charged at all times. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you already have a Joy-Con charging dock? Well, then be sure your Switch’s display is protected with this 2-pack of tempered glass. It’s just $7 on Amazon, and with two in the kit, you’ll be able to replace it should the tempered glass get scratched or cracked through time. You’ll find that Amazon shoppers love this 2-pack, with over 2,100 gamers having left a collective 4.7/5 stars.

Also, don’t forget about the latest Nintendo eShop sale that just went live after the E3 event. There’s quite a few games on sale, including Cuphead, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Among Us, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and many others. Overall, there are ‘hundreds’ of titles discounted here, so be sure to shop the rest of our roundup for more details.

More on the TalkWorks Joy-Con Charging Dock:

JOY CON CONTROLLER CHARGING DOCK: This Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch is the easiest solution for keeping your Joy-Con Controllers charged up and organized

CHARGES UP TO 4 CONTROLLERS AT ONCE: Charging Dock will charge up to 4 Joy-Con Controllers simultaneously (Controllers NOT Included)

COMPATIBLE WITH NINTENDO SWITCH: Made exclusively to charge Joy Con Controllers for Nintendo Switch game console

CHARGING LED LIGHTS: Docking station features a tree-like design for easy on/off docking, while the LED lights indicate when charging is complete

POWER DOCK FROM CONSOLE OR ANY USB PORT: The joy con charging dock can be powered directly from your console, as well as any USB power port

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!