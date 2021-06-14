FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your smart home with LIFX’s 1,100-lumen color HomeKit BR30 LED bulb, now $40

-
AmazonSmart HomeLIFX
20% off $40

Amazon is offering the LIFX Color BR30 HomeKit-enabled RGB LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked there only twice before. Delivering compatibility with the three major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, you’ll enjoy the ability to command this bulb with a multitude of devices. Plus, it delivers 1,100-lumens of brightness to your home, which is quite a lot all things considered. You won’t need a hub to use it either, as it connects directly to your Wi-Fi network. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with the latest Echo Shows that were released last month. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

On the topic of Echo speakers, did you see the sale we spotted earlier today? Prime members are able to score two of Amazon’s mid-range Echo smart speakers for $120 shipped. That’s a full $80 off what you’d normally pay, making now a great time to pick them up and expand your smart home.

More on LIFX’s Color HomeKit LED Bulb:

  • LIFX Color BR30 1100 lumens, Billions of Colors and Whites, Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, No bridge required, Works with Alexa, Hey Google, HomeKit and Siri.
  • Full color: 550 billion possible color steps. RGBW LEDs for richer colors and huge 1500-9000K white range.
  • Indoor/Outdoor: use this as a can light indoor, or outside with IP65 weatherproof rating and -22°F “Freezing Function”.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

LIFX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off...
Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just ...
D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on A...
Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD ...
Razer’s 74g Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse falls...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi chargers now up to 25% off: Con...
Whetstone 10-in-1 multi-tool hits $8.50 Prime shipped, ...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Alexa d...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter goes nearly 19 MPH at a low of $450, more

Learn More
30% off

Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off school supplies sale from $4.50

From $4.50 Learn More
Review

Volonic Valet 3 review: A high-end, designer iPhone and AirPods FreePower charging system with a price to match

Learn More
40% off

Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just $9.50 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

$9.50 Learn More
Up to $35 off

D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on Amazon (Up to $35 off)

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $75

Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
Save 15%

Razer’s 74g Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse falls to just $2 shy of all-time low

$101.50 Learn More
25% off

Samsung’s 2021 Qi chargers now up to 25% off: Convertible, DUO, more from $30 shipped

From $30 Learn More