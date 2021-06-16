FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring the New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on your next workout at a new low of $39

-
AmazonBeats
Reg. $50 $39

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones $39 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the New Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. Over 14,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $30. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design and fitness-emphasis, but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

On the opposite end of the headphones spectrum, we’re currently tracking the best price to date on Beats Solo Pro. Arriving with ANC alongside Apple’s H1 chip, these cans are down to $120 right now. But if you’re truly looking to go all-in on a pair of new headphones, a new all-time low has befallen Apple AirPods Max at $499.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6...
Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring ...
Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled...
Amazon’s Gold Box has TV wall mounts on sale from...
Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging st...
Get that summer smile sparkling in today’s teeth ...
Netatmo HomeKit Indoor/Outdoor Weather Station + CO2 mo...
Roku’s new Express 4K+ drops to an all-time low o...
Show More Comments

Related

Smartphone Accessories: Take your phone on bike rides with this $17 weatherproof bag, more

Learn More
Save now

Bose Frames Alto pair sunglasses with personal speakers at a low of $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

$99 Learn More
Save 40%+

Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at a low of $120

$120 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6 (Save 40%), more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, Metadata, 3D Scanner App, and more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $5 + extra 25% off select styles

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring patio upgrade for $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More
30% off

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled Goose, Cuphead, Mario, much more

$42 Learn More