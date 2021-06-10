Beats Solo Pro Headphones deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at a low of $120

Verizon Wireless currently offers the Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones for $119.99 shipped when code FATHERSDAY has been applied at checkout. With an original $299 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate that when paired with today’s discount, delivers a savings of 40%. Not only does this beat our previous mention by $29, but also marks a new all-time low. Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the added Beats polish and more premium design isn’t doing anything for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $60 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Earlier today we saw a notable open-box discount go live on AirPods Pro at $170, only to be joined by an even more affordable pair of Monoprice earbuds dropping to $30. But if the latest and greatest are calling your name, we just received all of the details on Sony’s all-new XM4 releases. Delivering the brand’s most recent true wireless earbuds, this pair arrives with a 40% smaller design and improved active noise cancellation.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!