Apple Watch charging docks all largely deliver the same nightstand experience with horizontal designs to take advantage of Nightstand Mode during bedtime refuels. The latest contender in a sea of competitors looks to match the usual functionality while delivering a much more novel design and some added perks along the way. The new NightWatch dock fittingly arrives with that same bedside table emphasis, but with an unique orb form factor that magnifies the Apple Watch’s display. Head below for all of the details.

NightWatch delivers a unique bedside table companion

The world of novelty Apple Watch charging docks are nothing new, with brands like elago time and time again delivering eye-catching offerings. But where NightWatch sets itself apart from retro Mac-inspired models is with a design that actually looks to improve the experience.

Everything with the new Apple Watch charging dock is centered around the unique transparent orb design that looks less like a place to refuel your wearable and more like one of those old-school library magnifying glasses. And if that’s exactly where your mind went, the functionality provided by NightWatch isn’t far behind.

The dock actually does magnify what’s shown on your Watch screen, providing an easier way to tell that you still have another hour of sleep before it’s time to get up. There’s also the added perk of sound channels that are said to boost the sound of your alarm, although that claim is more of a sideline player on the spec sheet rather than the star.

Other than those two notable features, there’s not much else in the functionality department. It’s just a simple charging station. NightWatch also runs with that simplicity by creating each of the docks from a block of lucite that’s polished for a mirror finish, which unfortunately means that you’ll have to supply your own Apple Watch charger in order to refuel things overnight. But the open design does mean that it’ll support every model of Apple’s wearable.

The price on the other hand isn’t so basic. Those looking to deck out their bedside tables with NightWatch will have to shell out $49.99 in order to upgrade to the novel charger. Shipping is slated to begin later this month, with an Amazon listing slated to appear in the coming weeks as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

NightWatch arrives in one of the more crowded third-party accessory lineups on the market, only to stand out with an eye-catching design and steep price tag to match. While I’m sure many will actually find the magnifying functionality to be a welcome addition to their bedside table, Apple’s push to use your wearable as a fitness tracker takes some of the value away. But for anyone not yet on the train of wearing an Apple Watch overnight, there’s certainly something to be said for the more novel offering provided by NightWatch.

