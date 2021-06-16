FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

THERMOS deals from $12: King steel food jar all-time low, bottles, FUNTAINER, more

Reg. $25+ From $12

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar with Spoon for $14.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $13.80 shipped. Regularly in the $20 range, this is a new Amazon all-time low and is even better than that at Target right now. Perfect for work lunches, day trips, and more this summer, this model features a “durable” stainless steel construction with a cool touch exterior for hot liquids and sweat-proof deign for cold contents. A wide mouth opening is joined by up to 9 hours of temperature retention and a 4+ star rating from over 16,000 Amazon customers. 

Today’s lead deal is the most affordable price we can find from trusted brand for a food jar of this nature. Even most THERMOS kids’ versions sell for more than this right now. Although you will find the 12-ounce model for slightly less alongside a few other THERMOS deals waiting for you below. 

More THERMOS deals:

We are also still tracking some notable offers on Stanley insulated bottles and more starting from $19 right here. Just be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more including these ongoing Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50 and the early Prime Day household essential deals at up to 30% off with pet treats, snacks, and grocery items. 

More on the THERMOS King Food Jar:

  • THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold, keeps liquids hot for 7 hours and cold for 9 hours
  • Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
  • Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat proof with cold
  • Compact and insulated stainless steel serving bowl; full size folding stainless steel spoon included
  • Wide mouth is easy to fill, eat from and clean

