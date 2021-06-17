FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Colgate’s hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit will have your smile summer-ready for $55 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is now offering the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit for $54.95 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $85 at Amazon, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate, within $3 or so of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This “Amazon Exclusive Starter Kit” includes the electric toothbrush, a charger, carrying case, and an extra brush head, alongside the modern design. On top of the three brushing modes (normal, sensitive, or deep clean) and the ever-important 2-minute timer, this is also a Bluetooth-connected system to help you target “spots that need extra love” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the fancy Bluetooth option above isn’t working for you, one of these more traditional Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Electric Toothbrushes will likely do the trick. This one is only $20 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from nearly 12,000 Amazon customers. You’re only getting one brush head here, but it will certainly help the cause for much less. 

Now all you need is this 2-pack of tongue scrapers for $12 Prime shipped and a discounted wardrobe refresh from our fashion hub, and you’ll be ready for summer. Backcountry is slashing prices on Nike, Under Armour, Oakley, and more from $15, this Timex sale is taking 20% off best-selling watches, and the Michael Kors Father’s Day Event has 25% off men’s styles. Plus, you’ll find even more right here

  • Amazon Exclusive Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 1 charger, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months
  • Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love
  • Powerful sonic vibrations in 3 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal, sensitive, or deep clean

