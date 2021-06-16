Michael Kors Father’s Day Event takes 25% off men’s styles and up to 50% off clearance

Michael Kors Father’s Day Event takes 25% off mens styles and up to 50% off clearance. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, apparel, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Bryant Pebbled Leather Billfold Wallet that’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $118. This wallet is slim to fit right into your back pocket and would make a really nice Father’s Day gift idea. This style has multiple card slots to organize and a large bill slot as well. Plus, the black coloring is timeless to use for years to come. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Michael Kors customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Michael Kors below or you can shop the entire sale here.

