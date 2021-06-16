Michael Kors Father’s Day Event takes 25% off men’s styles and up to 50% off clearance

Michael Kors Father’s Day Event takes 25% off mens styles and up to 50% off clearance. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, apparel, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Bryant Pebbled Leather Billfold Wallet that’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $118. This wallet is slim to fit right into your back pocket and would make a really nice Father’s Day gift idea. This style has multiple card slots to organize and a large bill slot as well. Plus, the black coloring is timeless to use for years to come. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Michael Kors customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Michael Kors below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hudson Logo Backpack $374 (Orig. $498)
- Harrison Leather Slim Billfold Wallet $88 (Orig. $118)
- Bryant Pebbled Leather Billfold Wallet $52 (Orig. $118)
- Keating Pebbled Leather Sneaker $126 (Orig. $168)
- Harrison Crossgrain Leather Briefcase $229 (Orig. $548)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Teagan Large Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag $119 (Orig. $448)
- Brie Metallic Leather Pumps $69 (Orig. $125)
- Marina Metallic Woven Sandals $89 (Orig. $135)
- Abbey Medium Perforated Backpack $99 (Orig. $398)
- Oahu Sunglasses $69 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
