FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Michael Kors Father’s Day Event takes 25% off men’s styles and up to 50% off clearance

-
FashionMichael Kors
25% off up to 50% off

Michael Kors Father’s Day Event takes 25% off mens styles and up to 50% off clearance. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on handbags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, apparel, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Bryant Pebbled Leather Billfold Wallet that’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $118. This wallet is slim to fit right into your back pocket and would make a really nice Father’s Day gift idea. This style has multiple card slots to organize and a large bill slot as well. Plus, the black coloring is timeless to use for years to come. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Michael Kors customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Michael Kors below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Vineyard Vines Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns from $10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Michael Kors

About the Author

UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slipp...
Timex takes 20% off best-selling watches + free shippin...
Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $...
Carhartt takes 25% off its best-selling force styles, s...
Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event boosts you...
Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas...
Kate Spade Surprise Sale cuts up to 75% off summer hand...
Sunglass Hut’s polarized event takes $30 off Ray-...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Fossil Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off wallets, watches, MacBook bags, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Save 65%

Hey Dads and Grads: Nordstrom Rack watch sale takes 65% off Gucci, Armani, more from $21

From $21 Learn More
25% off

Columbia offers 25% off sitewide just in time for Father’s Day with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic Father’s Day Sale offers up to 50% off: Jeans, polos, shorts, more

From $20 Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s Yoga 9i with Intel Iris X6 graphics is great for on-the-go work at $800 (Reg. $900+)

$800 Learn More

Brilliance awaits with this highly-rated ring light smartphone stand for just $10.50 (Save 48%)

Learn More
Reg. $500

Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station drops to a new low of $399 (Save $101)

$399 Learn More
Reg. $160

This floating desk helps declutter your home office for $135 shipped (Reg. $160)

$135 Learn More