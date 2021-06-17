Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and more watches fall as low as $26 (Up to 43% off)

Amazon is offering the Ferrari Pilota Stainless Steel Watch (0830596) for $128.60 shipped. That’s 43% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. This elegant timepiece bears official Ferrari branding and is named after the Italian word for “driver.” Its 48mm case is comprised of stainless steel and is paired with a vibrant, red silicone band. A cockpit-inspired dial will quickly convey your love for fine automobiles while also adding a unique timepiece to your current watch collection. Ferrari backs this watch with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounts as low as $26.

More watches on sale:

Since you’re here, be sure to also have a look at our recent Timex roundup where you’ll find 20% off best-selling watches. Other posts that may be worth a peek include the Michael Kors Father’s Day Event with up to 50% off in addition to our coverage of Disney’s sitewide sale with up to 25% off rare collectibles, toys, and more.

Ferrari Pilota Stainless Steel Watch features:

Italian for “driver”, the name Pilota captures the cool, competitive character of this dynamic chronograph collection with color-charged, cockpit-style instrumentation dial details.

Men’s Pilota, stainless steel case and black dial with printed index on a red silicone strap.

Quartz watch movement is powered by a battery that charges and runs the watch. A Chronograph type of watch that is used as a stopwatch combined with a display watch. A basic chronograph has an independent sweep second hand; it can be started, stopped, and returned to zero by successive pressure on the stem.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!