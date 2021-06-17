We are now tracking an official Disney sitewide sale with up to 25% off just about everything it offers, including pre-orders. More specifically speaking, you’re looking at 25% off orders of $100 or more, 20% off $75 purchases, and 15% off $50 or more using code SAVEMORE at checkout. As per usual, free shipping is available on orders of $75+ using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. This is a great time to score some discounts on gear rarely found in its sales or just to fill our your Disney collection with that special something you have had your eye on. Head below for a closer look at the official Disney sitewide sale.

Official Disney sitewide sale:

From Pixar and Marvel to Star Wars and The Mandalorian, there’s not much excluded from today’s official Disney sitewide sale. Even some of the higher-end LEGO kits and collectibles are eligible here.

One standout example would be something like the Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet pre-order that just launched. It drops from $99.99 down to $79.99 shipped with the codes above. However, if you stick one of these $3 filter items in your cart with it, the total of the gauntlet will drop to $74.99, which is the lowest price we can find. While temporarily out of stock now at Amazon, pre-orders went live on this one at $125 originally. It is “modeled after the MK LXXXV Iron Man armor worn by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame,” but you can get all of the details on it in our launch coverage.

Browse through the rest of the official Disney sitewide sale right here for plenty offers on everything from toys and apparel to home goods, and much more.

More on the Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet:

Modeled after the MK LXXXV Iron Man armor worn by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, this Iron Man Nano Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features intricate design and detailing. The premium life-size roleplay item includes five highly articulated fingers, six Infinity Stone accessories with pulsating light effects, and movie-inspired sound FX including the climactic snap!

