Microsoft today is relaunching the Xbox Design Lab. After announcing a temporary closure starting back in October 2020 to give it time to refresh the service as Xbox Series X/S launched, Microsoft took to the official Xbox Wire today to announce the relaunch of its bespoke Xbox controller program. Alongside some additional design options, this means the latest model Xbox wireless controllers can now be customized to your heart’s content, providing you’re willing to shell out the slight uncharge for doing so. Head below for all of the details.

The new Xbox Design Lab

For those unfamiliar, the Xbox Design Lab is essentially an online editor where gamers can choose the colorways of various elements of the Xbox wireless controller for $69.99 and then have their customized design ship straight to the front door. That includes just about all external parts of the controller: body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY, View, Menu, and Share buttons.

The newly launched version of the service is much of the same, with a few adjustments and enhancements to the editor, as well as the ability to customize the latest model Xbox Wireless Controllers.

Players can choose from 18 different colors, including the Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt Microsoft offers in the stock versions. These color options can be applied to most of the aforementioned elements of the controller, and you’ll also find “a new black-on-color ABXY button option” alongside a “new black-on-white color option for the View, Menu and Share buttons.”

Microsoft is also pointing out that most of the “color options are made with plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials” by weight:

Plastic resin is composed of up 30% post-consumer plastic content by weight and derived from recycled automotive headlight covers, water jugs and CDs. Four of our eighteen resin colors do not include PCR plastic materials: Robot White, Pulse Red, Zest Orange, and Regal Purple.

The new Xbox Design Lab is ready and waiting for folks in the US, Canada, and “most Western European Countries.” It will run you $69.99 to create your own wireless Xbox controller — you can score the latest model stock versions from $49 at Amazon — with an additional $9.99 charge for laser engraving.

