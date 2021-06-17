FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

-
Apps GamesNewsMicrosoft
Now Live From $70

Microsoft today is relaunching the Xbox Design Lab. After announcing a temporary closure starting back in October 2020 to give it time to refresh the service as Xbox Series X/S launched, Microsoft took to the official Xbox Wire today to announce the relaunch of its bespoke Xbox controller program. Alongside some additional design options, this means the latest model Xbox wireless controllers can now be customized to your heart’s content, providing you’re willing to shell out the slight uncharge for doing so. Head below for all of the details. 

The new Xbox Design Lab

For those unfamiliar, the Xbox Design Lab is essentially an online editor where gamers can choose the colorways of various elements of the Xbox wireless controller for $69.99 and then have their customized design ship straight to the front door. That includes just about all external parts of the controller: body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY, View, Menu, and Share buttons. 

The newly launched version of the service is much of the same, with a few adjustments and enhancements to the editor, as well as the ability to customize the latest model Xbox Wireless Controllers. 

Players can choose from 18 different colors, including the Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt Microsoft offers in the stock versions. These color options can be applied to most of the aforementioned elements of the controller, and you’ll also find “a new black-on-color ABXY button option” alongside a “new black-on-white color option for the View, Menu and Share buttons.”

Microsoft is also pointing out that most of the “color options are made with plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials” by weight:

Plastic resin is composed of up 30% post-consumer plastic content by weight and derived from recycled automotive headlight covers, water jugs and CDs. Four of our eighteen resin colors do not include PCR plastic materials: Robot White, Pulse Red, Zest Orange, and Regal Purple.

The new Xbox Design Lab is ready and waiting for folks in the US, Canada, and “most Western European Countries.” It will run you $69.99 to create your own wireless Xbox controller — you can score the latest model stock versions from $49 at Amazon — with an additional $9.99 charge for laser engraving. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wai...
LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly in the works ...
Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazo...
New 32-inch LG 4K monitor unleashed with 97W Type-C con...
Best Android app deals of the day: ProShot, Kensho, Bat...
New SureView Incipio iPad case keeps your content front...
Match your significant other on the golf course with th...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Money Pro, KORG...
Show More Comments

Related

OtterBox intros new ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries with hot swap power reserve

Learn More

E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show: Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, more

Learn More

E3 2021 Capcom show starts now! Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, more

Learn More
Live Now!

Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event has 40+ unreleased titles for FREE [Now Live!]

FREE Learn More

CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wait is finally over

Learn More
22% off

BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set falls to $31 (1-year low, Save 22%)

$31 Learn More

LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly in the works — here’s everything we know so far

Learn More
Up to $320 off

Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB unlocked Android smartphone hits low of $180, more from $60

From $60 Learn More