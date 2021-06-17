FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime members can get two POWERTEC toggle clamps for effectively $2.50 after $10 credit

-
$10 credit $2.50

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members a pair of POWERTEC Quick-Release Toggle Clamps for $12.60 shipped with a bonus $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. Normally between $15 and $17, today’s deal makes the clamps effectively $2.60 and marks new lows all-around. These toggle clamps are perfect for building woodworking jigs as they can hold up to 500-pounds each. While not auto-adjusting, you can easily dial in the clamp to be exactly where you need, with it engaging and releasing through a quick single-handed motion. Note: You’ll receive an email to redeem your $10 credit, which is only eligible to be spent on Prime Day. As always, we’ll have extensive coverage of Prime Day in our guide, so be sure to check back starting Monday morning at midnight for the best deals on Amazon. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

It’ll be hard to find a clamp more budget-focused than the effective $2.50 you’ll spend above for a pair. While around the same price, you could instead opt for this Pony 1-inch C-Clamp at under $2.50. Or, there’s always the BESSEY TOOLS 2-inch Spring Clamp at around $2.75.

For the rest of your DIY projects, check out this deal that we found on RYOBI’s 2-pack of batteries with a FREE tool. There’s up to $179 in value available here for just $99, depending on the tool you choose. I’ve used RYOBI tools for years and always love the performance to value offered with them. The ONE+ battery system, which is part of this deal, is also compatible with hundreds of tools, making now a great time to start building your collection.

More on POWERTEC’s Toggle Clamps:

  • An essential woodworking hand tool addition to your jig assembly, delivering dependable and secure vertical hold down clamp action for your work pieces, jigs and fixtures
  • Vertical clamp can hold up to 200 lbs

