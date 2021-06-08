Prime Day 2021 is fast approaching with some of the best deals of the year waiting in the holster at Amazon, and we have yet another way for you to score a nice $10 credit ahead of this year’s sale event. Prime members can lock down a $10 credit to use on Prime Day (June 21 and 22) by spending $10 on any Amazon small business purchase. Head over to this landing page to check out the details and all of the eligible product categories, spend $10 or more on anything from now through June 20, and you’ll receive a $10 credit on your Amazon account to use during Prime Day. Head below for more details.

Amazon Prime Day credit

Sure, you have to spend $10 to get $10 here, but if you were planning on buying any of the items found in the small business section (there are hundreds of products across every category) before Prime Day anyway, you might as well score a nice $10 credit in the process. Just keep in mind, the $10 must be spent during Prime Day at 2021, which really shouldn’t be problem considering how many amazing deals we are almost certainly going to see.

Head over to this landing page to view all of the eligible gear and claim your $10 Prime Day credit.

Here’s how to score $10 credits ahead of Prime Day with $40 gift card purchases, an early Prime Day Audible deal, and the FREE 4-months of Amazon Music Unlimited promotion. We are also already seeing 4K Fire TV Editions at up to $120 off, up to 30% off a selection of household essentials, and FREE Battlefield 4 downloads, all in celebration of Prime Day 2021.

More on $10 Prime credit from Amazon:

Save $10 on Prime Day when you spend $10 with small businesses today…Spend $10 on products from small businesses from 6/7 through 6/20…Claim $190 credit via confirmation email…Spend $10 credit on Prime day from 6/21 through 6/22.

