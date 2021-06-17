Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system ensures you only water when needed at $179 (Reg. $210+)

Amazon is offering the Rachio 3 16-zone Smart HomeKit Sprinkler Controller for $179 shipped. This is down $100 from its list price, but over the past six months or so the 16-zone controller has been going for around $210 or so. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before back in February and is the best available. Rachio claims that you can save “up to 30-50% on your monthly water bill” by using its controller. This comes from built-in weather intelligence that can automatically skip watering after rain, wind, freezes, or other events. There’s an app that allows you to control when sprinklers run, and it even works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit for voice commands. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Wyze Sprinkler Controller is a great alternative at $58 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have HomeKit integrations, but you’ll find that it sports a sleek design and can control eight zones at once. Similar to Rachio, Wyze has weather intelligence that helps curtail when you water. Though it’s based around a subscription, you’ll get a 1-year trial to see if it’s right for you before having to pay.

More on the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!

Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.

Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

