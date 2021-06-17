FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some of the best prices of the year starting at $313

-
AmazonApple
Save $100+ From $313.50

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models, taking up to $79 off a selection of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Blue Aluminum with Deep Navy Sport Band at $459. Typically fetching $529, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. You’ll also be able to save on additional models starting at $319.99 and many styles are matched at Best Buy

Target is now matching Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model (40 and 44mm) deals from $329.99 shipped or $313.49 shipped for RedCard holders. There are multiple colorways available for both sizes as well. 

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8, you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Or if you’re looking to expand your selection of Apple Watch bands with some official stylings, we’re still tracking a series of Sport Loop straps marked down to $18 each. With a variety of colorways on sale, you’ll be able to mix up the look of your wearable while saving 63%. And for all of the other week’s best deals, be sure to hit up our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit S...
This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48...
Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazo...
Refuel your entire Apple kit with mophie’s 4-in-1 Wir...
Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system ensures you only wate...
All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts f...
Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Light Strip is ultra cust...
Jabra’s latest Elite 85t ANC earbuds return to lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $600

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium hits Amazon all-time low at $400 (Reg. $600), more

$400 Learn More

CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wait is finally over

Learn More
22% off

BOSCH’s expansive 91-piece Drilling/Driving Bit Set falls to $31 (1-year low, Save 22%)

$31 Learn More

LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly in the works — here’s everything we know so far

Learn More
Up to $320 off

Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB unlocked Android smartphone hits low of $180, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
23% off

This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48 shipped (Save 23%)

$48 Learn More
Reg. $120+

Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $50 (Up to $100 off)

$50 Learn More
Now Live

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

From $70 Learn More