CASETiFY debuts new lineup of customizable AirTags cases

Today, CASETiFY is expanding its stable of Apple accessories with an all-new product category, delivering its very first AirTags cases. Arriving in five unique styles, these stand out from other options on the market for customizable designs that let you choose from seven different colors and pick out personalized emoji or initials. Head below for all of the details.

CASETiFY launches very first collection of AirTags cases

For its latest release, CASETiFY is taking a brief reprieve from its usual collaborations in favor of rolling out an entirely new lineup of accessories. Entering as the brand’s very first AirTags cases, the new offerings from CASETiFY deliver a thin yet rugged design complete with a carabiner at the top for attaching to keys, bags, and other gear.

While we’ve seen no shortage of AirTags cases since the item finders were launched earlier in the year, CASETiFY is looking to set itself apart from other offerings with more of a customizable approach. Each of the different styles comes in several different colorways ranging from a standard black to more vibrant colors like peach, sunflower, blueberry, and avacado. Several of them can also feature an emoji of your choosing, similar to how Apple allows you to engrave one of the motifs directly onto the trackers.

On top of more basic versions, there are also offerings stylized with peace signs, hearts, initials, and more. While the customization options end there for now, it’s likely that all of the unique collaborations we see from CASETiFY will carry over onto its new AirTags cases in the future.

Now available for purchase

All of the new CASETiFY AirTags cases are now available for purchase direct from the brand’s own online storefront. Regardless of which style you fancy, pricing is set at $35 across the board. So with customization being one of the main selling points, it’s nice to see that you won’t have to pay any extra to tailor the cases to your liking. Shipping is currently slated for sometime in July.

9to5Toys’ Take

As more and more brands get in the AirTags case game, it’s exciting to see one of the veterans in the Apple accessory market, CASETiFY, still manage to deliver unique offerings that stand out. The various styles are sure to strike a cord with many who own Apple’s item finders and are looking for colorful ways to clip them onto backpacks and the like. While the existing styles are just fine right now, I for one am eagerly awaiting the first collaboration from CASETiFY that delivers even more unique cases for AirTags. Though until then, I’m digging how vibrant some of the existing colorways are.

