Best Android app deals of the day: ProShot, Kensho, Battle Chasers, KORG Kaossilator, more

-
We are now ready for all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. Be sure to swing by our Android deal hub for all of today’s best hardware offers, but for now we are focusing in on the day’s top software price drops courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like ProShot, Kenshō, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, KORG Kaossilator for Android, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 at a new all-time low to sit alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s high-end i7 Galaxy Book Pro. Moving over to handsets, our all-time low on OnePlus 8T is now joined by the Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone down at $441 and everything else you’ll find right here. On top of these ongoing Google smart home offers, this morning brought some solid price drops on Google Nest Thermostats from $118. Just be sure to hit up the early Prime Day Anker deals, today’s Gold Box accessory sale, and all of the audio/charging gear in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls all-time low, Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on ProShot:

Auto, Program, Manual, and two fully configurable Custom modes, just like a DSLR…Manual, semi-manual, or automatic control over exposure, flash, focus, ISO, shutter speed, torch, and white balance…Shoot in JPEG, RAW or RAW + JPEG* (RAW = .DNG file)…Light Painting mode with infinite shutter and live preview. Watch as your photos develop right before your eyes!…Shoot full resolution in 16:9, 4:3, and 1:1…Custom Aspect Ratio Mode: shoot in any aspect ratio you want, 21:9, 17:10, 50:3, it’s all possible!

