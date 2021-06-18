Apple’s HomePod mini sees rare discount to new $80 all-time low

Simply Mac is offering the new Apple HomePod mini for $79.99 shipped. Selling from most retailers at the usual $99 price, today’s rare 20% savings mark a new all-time low, and only the third ever discount that we’ve tracked. Powered by Apple’s S5 speaker chip, the new HomePod Mini is where hi-fi listening and all of Apple’s premium smart features come to play. As always, you’ll have Siri to handle compatible smart devices, look up basic info, play music, and more with simple voice commands. And for those taking advantage of Apple Music, you can stream all of your favorites through the fabric-covered omnidirectional speaker for room filling audio. That’s where the S5 chip comes in, analyzing and tuning each song to provide the richest listening experience it can. To take a closer look as to what really makes this thing tick, just head over to our launch coverage on 9to5Mac, or take a peek at our Apple guide.

Already invested in a different smart home ecosystem? Well, Amazon’s new Echo Dot comes with some powerful omnidirectional audio, a built-in LED clock, and Alexa support. While you won’t find quite the same engineering under the hood, it rings up at just $55. Plus, you can still add 6-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE.

Though, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest from Amazon, you can pair two Echo speakers for $120, or two 4th generation Echo Dots for $50. With Prime Day on the horizon, we’re seeing tons of killer savings on everything in Amazon’s orbit, so you can always hit up our smart home guide to see what else might be waiting in the wings.

Apple HomePod Mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

