Save $30 on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem now and then another $168 per year

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $139.99 shipped. Down from the usual $170 going rate, today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $10 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price of the year. If you’ve been paying a monthly rental fee to the ISP for a borrowed modem, upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 offering lets you cash in on savings upfront and over time by taking upwards of $168 off your yearly bill. This one from NETGEAR arrives with support for Comcast, Cox, and popular providers (it’s still a smart call to confirm compatibility beforehand) and features support for Gigabit service plans. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 27,000 customers and you can head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $85. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached here, as well.

Now that you’ve secured yourself a new modem, it might be time to give the rest of the network setup an overhaul. Luckily, we’re seeing a notable discount on this Linksys 6Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router at $280, which should be more than capable of taking advantage of the DOCSIS 3.1 support offered by the lead deal. That’s alongside all of the price cuts in our networking guide, as well.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

Compatible with all major cable internet providers: Including certification by Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum. Not compatible with Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, DSL providers, DirecTV, DISH and any bundled voice service. Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1000 replaces your cable modem saving you up to dollar 168/year in equipment rental fees. Best for cable provider plans up to 1 gigabit speed.

Works with any Wi-Fi router: Connect any Wi-Fi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices.

