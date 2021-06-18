FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $30 on NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem now and then another $168 per year

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
Save $30 $140

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $139.99 shipped. Down from the usual $170 going rate, today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $10 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price of the year. If you’ve been paying a monthly rental fee to the ISP for a borrowed modem, upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 offering lets you cash in on savings upfront and over time by taking upwards of $168 off your yearly bill. This one from NETGEAR arrives with support for Comcast, Cox, and popular providers (it’s still a smart call to confirm compatibility beforehand) and features support for Gigabit service plans. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 27,000 customers and you can head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $85. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached here, as well.

Now that you’ve secured yourself a new modem, it might be time to give the rest of the network setup an overhaul. Luckily, we’re seeing a notable discount on this Linksys 6Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router at $280, which should be more than capable of taking advantage of the DOCSIS 3.1 support offered by the lead deal. That’s alongside all of the price cuts in our networking guide, as well.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

Compatible with all major cable internet providers: Including certification by Xfinity by Comcast, COX, and Spectrum. Not compatible with Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, DSL providers, DirecTV, DISH and any bundled voice service. Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1000 replaces your cable modem saving you up to dollar 168/year in equipment rental fees. Best for cable provider plans up to 1 gigabit speed.
Works with any Wi-Fi router: Connect any Wi-Fi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Philips’ Ultra-Thin Fabric 4K TV Antenna falls 30...
Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard review: An improved typing e...
This 46-piece home tool set is yours for less than $14 ...
Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermo...
Spark joy this Father’s Day with 20% off Zippo li...
Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with offic...
Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter travels for up to 4...
Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym strikes 1-year low of $234 s...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Learn More
Near low

Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system ensures you only water when needed at $179 (Reg. $210+)

$179 Learn More
Review

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
Review

Volonic Valet 3 review: A high-end, designer iPhone and AirPods FreePower charging system with a price to match

Learn More

Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 off our favorite ebikes in New Green Deals

Learn More
23% off

This Amazon-made mid-back office chair just fell to $48 shipped (Save 23%)

$48 Learn More