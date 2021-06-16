FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Linksys 6Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router offers 3,000-sq. feet of gaming, 8K streaming, more at $280

-
AmazonNetworkingLinksys
Save $70 $280

TSOL Designs (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Linksys’ AX600 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $279.99 shipped. Recently going for about $350, today’s 20% savings mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. With up to 3,000-square feet of coverage, and speeds up 6Gb/s, you and your household can game online, stream up to 8K quality, and more without losing speed or signal. The unique mesh design allows for clearer connection in more parts of the home or office, even if you’re farther from the router itself. And parents can set up age controls, device priority, and other modifications to ensure safe browsing for the whole family. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 3,600 customers. See more options below.

If you can get away without that lightning-fast 6Gb/s connection, then you can save a ton opting for the AX1500 at just $80. You’re still walking away with a mesh Wi-Fi 6 router and all of Linksys’ control options, just at a solid 1.5Gb/s with up to 1,700-square feet of range. Perfect for smaller homes and apartments, those speeds are still more than plenty for 4K streaming, gaming, and more. But if you’d like to boost your connectivity a smidge, just $20 extra will bump up your speeds to 1.8Gb/s.

Speaking of 4K streaming, have you seen all of Amazon’s early Prime Day Fire TV deals? You can score Insignia’s 2020 Fire TV 4K in a massive variety of sizes, starting at $260. Or you can knock the picture quality back a bit, and prices drop to just $100. With all those savings, it might be worth looking into a soundbar or other exciting ways to build up your home theater this Father’s Day.

More on Linksys AX600 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router:

  • Powered by Intelligent Mesh Technology; Coverage up to 3000 sq. ft. and supports 40 plus devices
  • WiFi 6 speeds up to 6.0 Gbps to support 4K/8K streaming, gaming, video calls and more
  • Dynamically maximizes WiFi speed and eliminates dead zones in your home
  • Future-proof and easily expandable, simply add Linksys Mesh products to expand coverage throughout your home

