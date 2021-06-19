FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add 12-outlets, dual USB-A, and Type-C to an overwhelmed wall receptacle for $16 (New low)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Amazon low $16

ADDTAM US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon is offering its 12-Outlet/Type-C/USB-A Wall Mount Surge Protector for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. We all have that at least wall outlet that doesn’t have nearly enough power sources. Thankfully, today’s deal is here to remedy that at an affordable price. It attaches to an existing receptacle to deliver 12 AC outlets, dual 2.4-amp USB-A, and 15-watt USB-C. There’s even an integrated smartphone stand up top to hold it in place while you refuel it. Setup is simple: just remove your existing outlet cover and attach this unit with one included mounting screw. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s $3 wall tap. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for. Over 5,600 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

For even more deals like this, be sure to peek at our home goods guide. Some of the examples you’ll find there include Amazon’s gaming desk with built-in controller, headphone, + cup holders for $88.50 alongside a gas spring monitor mount at under $20 Prime shipped. Yet another discounted way to uplift a display or iMac is Twelve South Curve Riser, which happens to be under $61 right now.

Addtam Wall Mount Surge Protector features:

  • 12 AC outlets (125V, 15A,1875W) with surge protector wall mount, 3 USB ports, surge protection indicator light. With mounting screw and stabilizing rod, the outlet wall adapter can fit for the standard outlet, decorator outlet; For GFCL and USB Receptacle outlet, the stabilizing rod can be cut off
  • 3 high-speed USB charging ports (5V/3.1A total, 1 USB C) can automatically detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed. USB A up to 2.4A per port, USB C up to 3A. Fits for phones, tablet and most usb devices

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

This gas spring monitor mount streamlines your desk for...
Kick back this summer and enjoy a good read with these ...
Amazon’s gaming desk has built-in controller, hea...
TheraBox Self Care Subscription ships with $120+ of pro...
Adobe Premiere Pro, Illustrator, After Effects, + more ...
Amazon and Woot team up with new + refurb. monitor deal...
Apple’s latest iPad Air sees early Prime Day deal...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad P...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Gosund 6-plug and USB smart outlet extender now down to $16 Prime shipped at Amazon

$16 Learn More
53% off

Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cables, more from $5 (Save 53%)

From $5 Learn More

Green Deals: Stop buying fertilizer when you pick up this Genesis 42-gallon composter at $80, more

Learn More
Review

Clean up a cluttered charging area: RapidX MyCharging Station review [Video]

Learn More

Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 off our favorite ebikes in New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More
34% off

This gas spring monitor mount streamlines your desk for under $20 Prime shipped (Save 34%)

Under $20 Learn More
Save now

Kick back this summer and enjoy a good read with these Kindle eBook deals from under $1

Under $1 Learn More