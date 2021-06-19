Add 12-outlets, dual USB-A, and Type-C to an overwhelmed wall receptacle for $16 (New low)

ADDTAM US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon is offering its 12-Outlet/Type-C/USB-A Wall Mount Surge Protector for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. We all have that at least wall outlet that doesn’t have nearly enough power sources. Thankfully, today’s deal is here to remedy that at an affordable price. It attaches to an existing receptacle to deliver 12 AC outlets, dual 2.4-amp USB-A, and 15-watt USB-C. There’s even an integrated smartphone stand up top to hold it in place while you refuel it. Setup is simple: just remove your existing outlet cover and attach this unit with one included mounting screw. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s $3 wall tap. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for. Over 5,600 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

For even more deals like this, be sure to peek at our home goods guide. Some of the examples you’ll find there include Amazon’s gaming desk with built-in controller, headphone, + cup holders for $88.50 alongside a gas spring monitor mount at under $20 Prime shipped. Yet another discounted way to uplift a display or iMac is Twelve South Curve Riser, which happens to be under $61 right now.

Addtam Wall Mount Surge Protector features:

12 AC outlets (125V, 15A,1875W) with surge protector wall mount, 3 USB ports, surge protection indicator light. With mounting screw and stabilizing rod, the outlet wall adapter can fit for the standard outlet, decorator outlet; For GFCL and USB Receptacle outlet, the stabilizing rod can be cut off

3 high-speed USB charging ports (5V/3.1A total, 1 USB C) can automatically detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed. USB A up to 2.4A per port, USB C up to 3A. Fits for phones, tablet and most usb devices

