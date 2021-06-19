FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This gas spring monitor mount streamlines your desk for under $20 Prime shipped (Save 34%)

-
34% off Under $20

Amazon is offering the ERGO TAB Gas Spring Monitor Desk Mount for $19.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Having used a gas spring monitor mount in my last office setup, I can heartily recommend adding one to most desk arrangements. They make it a cinch to tweak height, viewing angle, and much more with little to no effort required. This specific model is able to hold up to 32-inch displays, easily accommodating a wide range of solutions. Both C-clamp and grommet kits are included, allowing you to choose the ideal solution for your desk. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Once your monitor have been uplifted, you may accidentally left some smudges on the glass. Thankfully that’s something that can be quickly resolved with Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes at just $5 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 30 pre-moistened wipes that will keep your monitors looking great throughout the foreseeable future.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at Amazon’s official gaming desk for $88.50. It sets itself apart from many with built-in controller, headphone, and cup holders. You can also dive into a fresh batch of Amazon and Woot monitor deals from $140. Finally, don’t forget to peek at our recent roundup of PC games from $10 in addition to our coverage of Monoprice’s latest Zero-G monitor.

ERGO TAB Gas Spring Monitor Desk Mount features:

  • Raising your screen to a suitable viewing height to help ward off the eye, neck and back strain. Easily move heavier monitors into the best viewing position by using this ergonomic monitor mount
  • This monitor mount perfectly fits most of LCD LED flat screens , computer monitors up to 32 inches and 17.6 lbs with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm
  • This monitor mount stand can be installed on the edge of the desktop, built with a gas spring arm, this monitor mount is fully adjustable and can stay at your desired position

